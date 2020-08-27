Today we’re announcing the Amazon Fresh grocery store—a new grocery store designed from the ground up to offer a seamless grocery shopping experience, whether customers are shopping in-store or online. We’ve taken our decades of operations experience to deliver consistently low prices for all, and FREE same-day delivery for Prime members.

Customers shopping Amazon Fresh will find a wide assortment of national brands and high-quality produce, meat, and seafood. Plus, our culinary team offers customers a range of delicious prepared foods made fresh in store every day.

We’ve also introduced new ways to make grocery shopping more convenient, including the Amazon Dash Cart, which enables customers to skip the checkout line, and new Alexa features to help customers manage their shopping lists and better navigate our aisles.

“ I’m excited to announce that starting this week, we’re opening our doors to a select group of invited customers in Woodland Hills, California, to shop the store before it opens widely to the public in the coming weeks. Jeff Helbling, vice president, Amazon Fresh Stores ”

At Amazon Fresh, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees and customers. Our friends at Whole Foods Market have done a fantastic job implementing comprehensive safety measures for their team members and customers, receiving recognition as a top retailer for their COVID-19 response. We’ve taken learnings from them and applied the same safety measures in Amazon Fresh; requiring daily temperature checks for all employees, requiring face coverings for all employees and customers entering the store, offering free disposable masks for any customer who wants one, and operating the store at 50 percent capacity. See a comprehensive list of safety measures we’re taking to protect our customers and employees.

Through the pandemic, our hundreds of Amazon Fresh store associates have supported the Woodland Hills community by offering online grocery delivery out of the Amazon Fresh store, adhering to Amazon’s safety measures throughout. I’m so proud and humbled by our store associates and the work they’ve done—and continue to do—to support the community during this tough time.

Seamless in-store and online shopping

The Amazon Fresh store is located in the heart of the Woodland Hills community, offering same-day delivery and pickup direct from our store. Customers can pick up their orders by visiting our service counter or by pulling up to a dedicated pick-up parking spot. Amazon Fresh also offers Amazon.com package pick-up and free package-less product returns.

Consistently low prices

We’ve taken our decades of operations experience to deliver consistently low prices for all, and FREE same-day delivery for Prime members. When customers visit the store, they can shop low prices across a range of national brands, quality produce, meat, and seafood. For example, Fresh brand Natural Whole Chicken with no added hormones for 99 cents/lb, a 3 lb bag of onions for $1.69, and 10 count of Quaker Oatmeal (all flavors) for $2.50.

Additionally, customers will earn 5 percent back at Amazon Fresh when they use their Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card or Amazon Prime Store Card at checkout.

We’re excited to provide more detail on specific prices when we open to the public in the coming weeks.

Delicious food

Our culinary team offers a range of delicious prepared foods made in-store every day—from fresh-baked bread and made-to-order pizzas, to rotisserie chickens and hot sandwiches.

Customers can shop a wide assortment of conventional produce, meat, and seafood, and we proudly offer 365 by Whole Foods Market organics. Plus, Amazon Fresh offers national brands like Coca-Cola and Kraft Mac and Cheese, local brands like Rockenwagner Bakery and Groundwork Coffee, regional favorites not typically found in LA like Dukes Mayo and Ellenos Yogurt, and new Amazon exclusive brands like Fresh and Cursive.

New ways to make grocery shopping more convenient

We’re excited to launch the all-new Amazon Dash Cart, which helps make a quick shopping trip even quicker by skipping the checkout line. Customers simply place their bags in the cart, sign in using their Fresh QR code in the Amazon app, shop, and exit through the Dash Cart lane to automatically complete their payment. The cart uses a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items put in the cart. To learn more about the Amazon Dash Cart go to: www.amazon.com/dashcart

Customers can find items in the store more quickly by using Alexa and Alexa shopping lists. When customers arrive in store, they can access their Alexa shopping list through the Amazon app or on the Amazon Dash Cart, enabling them to quickly navigate aisles and check off items as they shop. Throughout the store we have Amazon Echo Show devices available to ask Alexa for help—simply say, "Alexa, where can I find the hot sauce?"