We are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and working to get groceries to customers quickly and safely through Whole Foods Market, our newly launched Amazon Fresh store, Amazon Go stores, and Amazon Go Grocery, as well as grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. Throughout the pandemic, our top priority has been the health and safety of customers and employees, while also working around the clock to expand services, launch new features, and open pickup locations in order to serve the dramatic increase in customer demand for groceries. Our Amazon associates, Whole Foods Market Team Members, and delivery partners are among the many retail heroes of this COVID-19 crisis.

Here are updates on how we are supporting our grocery customers and employees during this time:

Health and safety in our stores and communities



We’ve opened our first Amazon Fresh store in Woodland Hills, California, to everyone in the community. In the Amazon Fresh store, we’ve implemented all of the same COVID-19 safety measures as Whole Foods Market stores to protect our customers and associates. Learn more.

To help protect our employees and communities, all Whole Foods Market and Amazon stores will require customers to wear face coverings beginning July 20. We will continue offering free, disposable masks to customers who do not have their own

We have distributed masks and gloves for employees across all Amazon and Whole Foods Market stores

We are performing daily employee temperature checks

We have provided plexiglass barriers between employees and customers at various locations inside all stores

We have enforced social distancing guidelines

We have restricted the number of customers and employees allowed in the store at one time based on the size of the store

We have introduced enhanced cleanliness and sanitization protocols across all stores and facilities, on top of our standard, stringent protocols

We have increased the number of hand sanitizer stations available in our stores

All Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh stores have dedicated shopping hours to service customers who are 60+ (70+ years old U.K.), those with disabilities and those who the CDC

We have applied temporary prepared foods changes in stores: We are no longer allowing personal, reusable containers We have suspended all food and product sampling and demos Self-serve offerings are closed Indoor and outdoor seating is temporarily unavailable



Health and safety with pickup and delivery



Since March, we’ve increased the capacity of our grocery delivery services by more than 160 percent and tripled the number of Whole Foods Market pickup locations to serve more customers

We opened a new online-only Whole Foods Market store on September 1, in order to serve even more customers and continue to meet the growing demand for grocery delivery in Brooklyn, New York.

Select Whole Foods Market locations in the U.S. have dedicated hours for grocery pickup CDC

We added additional grocery delivery windows in the morning and evening across Amazon Fresh and select Whole Foods Market locations

Since March 16, we’ve increased hiring

We adjusted store hours for select Whole Foods Market locations so Team Members can focus exclusively on fulfilling online grocery orders

We have opened our Northridge, California, Irvine, California, North Hollywood, California, Naperville, Illinois, and Schaumburg, Illinois Amazon Fresh grocery stores as temporary, online-only stores, focused exclusively on fulfilling grocery delivery orders. With these stores now open to focus exclusively on grocery delivery, we have increased delivery capacity and are able to serve thousands of additional customers in these communities.

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, we have expanded online access to SNAP (food assistance benefits) in multiple states

Prime Now, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market delivery customers have the option to select "unattended delivery" during checkout. Orders not containing alcohol are eligible for unattended delivery

Health and safety for our employees

Amazon has invested heavily in safety since this crisis began, and our top concern remains focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, who are among the many heroes of the COVID-19 crisis. In addition to the new measures we’ve instituted in our stores, we will continue to provide all employees across Amazon and Whole Foods Market stores diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine up to two weeks of pay.

For a list of our stores and current status and hours of operations, please visit www.wholefoodsmarket.com, www.amazon.com/gostore, www.amazon.com/freshstores, and www.amazon.com/stores.

Get the latest information about Amazon’s grocery offerings and updates regarding COVID-19 by bookmarking this page. To learn more about how Amazon is supporting its employees, customers, and communities during the pandemic, get daily updates here.