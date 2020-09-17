Today we’re announcing the Amazon Fresh grocery store is now open to everyone in Woodland Hills, CA, and we’re revealing low-priced items available to shop every day—including $0.15 cent bananas; $0.89 cent freshly baked bread; $1.79 freshly baked pizza slices; and $4.97 rotisserie chickens.

Amazon Fresh is a new grocery store designed from the ground up to offer a seamless grocery shopping experience, whether customers are shopping in-store or online. We’ve taken our decades of operations experience to deliver consistently low prices for all, and FREE, same-day delivery and pick-up for Prime members.

Amazon Fresh offers low-priced items available to shop every day, like $0.15 cent bananas.

Customers shopping Amazon Fresh will find a wide assortment of national brands and high-quality produce, meat, and seafood. Plus, our culinary team offers customers a range of delicious prepared foods made fresh in store every day.

We’ve also introduced new ways to make grocery shopping more convenient, including the Amazon Dash Cart, which enables customers to skip the checkout line, and new Alexa features to help customers manage their shopping lists and better navigate our aisles.

We’re thrilled to open our doors to serve the entire Woodland Hills community today. We’re also proud to support the community by creating hundreds of high-quality local jobs and donating over 350,000 pounds of food to local LA food banks.

Low prices

When we announced the Amazon Fresh store, we promised consistently low-prices for all and FREE, same-day delivery for Prime members—we're excited to make due on that promise as well as introduce even more low prices on favorite items across the store today.

Here are some of the low prices customers can expect when they shop the store every day:



Bananas, $0.15 cents

Freshly baked bread, $0.89 cents

Freshly baked pizza slices, $1.79

Rotisserie chickens, $4.97

Fresh brand Natural Whole Chicken with no added hormones, 99 cents/lb.

3 lb. bag of onions, $1.69

10 count of Quaker Oatmeal (all flavors), $2.50

Paninis and hoagies made in store daily, $5.99

To celebrate opening our doors, we also have deals on several items across our aisles, some of which include:



Coca-Cola 12-pack (12 fl. oz. cans), $2.69

Frito-Lay chips (7.75-9.75 oz.), buy one get one free

Cheerios cereal (10.8-15.2 oz.), $1.99

Strawberries (16 oz. container), $1.99

Organic seedless grapes, $1.79/lb.

Atlantic salmon filets, $5.99/lb.

USDA Choice Fresh brand New York strip steak, $7.69/lb.

Cursive Rosé, $9.29 (92 points)

Plus, customers will earn 5% back at Amazon Fresh across all items when they use their Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card or Amazon Prime Store Card at checkout.

Delicious food

Our culinary team offers a range of delicious prepared foods made in-store every day—from fresh-baked bread and made-to-order pizzas, to rotisserie chickens and hot sandwiches like our brisket panini.

Amazon Fresh offers freshly baked pizza slices for $1.79 every day

Since opening to invited customers over the past few weeks, we have received positive feedback from customers who have enjoyed our freshly prepared foods, with our classic pepperoni and pesto chicken pizza slices being among our top sellers, along with our spicy tiger sushi roll and rotisserie chickens. One customer shared, the prepared food offering is “a good value and so tasty…the best I’ve seen from a grocery store.”

On top of the freshly prepared foods, customers can shop a wide assortment of conventional produce, meat, and seafood, and we proudly offer 365 by Whole Foods Market organics. Plus, Amazon Fresh offers national brands like Coca-Cola and Kraft Mac and Cheese; local brands like Rockenwagner Bakery and Groundwork Coffee; regional favorites not typically found in LA like Dukes Mayo and Ellenos Yogurt; and new Amazon exclusive brands like Fresh and Cursive.

"Rockenwagner Bakery is so proud to be part of the opening team of the new Amazon Fresh store in Woodland Hills," said Hans Rockenwagner, founder and CEO, Rockenwagner Bakery. "We look forward to serving the vibrant Valley community and growing our terrific partnership with Amazon for many years to come."

Convenient shopping

At Amazon Fresh customers can choose to use traditional shopping carts and a regular checkout experience, or they can use the new Amazon Dash Cart, which helps make a quick shopping trip even quicker by skipping the checkout line—customers simply place their bags in the cart, sign in using their Fresh QR code in the Amazon app, shop, and exit through the Dash Cart lane to automatically complete their payment. The cart uses a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items put in the cart. To learn more about the Amazon Dash Cart go to: www.amazon.com/dashcart

Amazon Fresh offers a selection of sustainable, conventional and organic meat, seafood and produce across the store

In addition to the convenience of the Amazon Dash Cart, customers can find items in the store easier by using Alexa and Alexa shopping lists. When customers arrive in store, they can access their Alexa shopping list through the Amazon app or on the Amazon Dash Cart, enabling them to quickly navigate the Amazon Fresh aisles and check off items as they shop. Throughout the store we have Amazon Echo Show devices available to ask Alexa for help—simply say, "Alexa, where can I find the hot sauce?"

Serving the Woodland Hills community

We’re proud to serve the Woodland Hills community by creating hundreds of high-quality local jobs, and providing a new, low-priced grocery store in the area. We’re committed to donating surplus food from the Amazon Fresh store to local LA food banks, and have already donated over 350,000 lbs. of food (equivalent to over 300,000 meals) since we opened as an online-only store in April.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Amazon to the West Valley with the opening of its first-ever Amazon Fresh grocery store," said Bob Blumenfield, Los Angeles City Councilman. "It’s nice to see Amazon invest in the brick and mortar world of the West Valley, while still offering options for at-home grocery delivery, providing an essential service, hiring hundreds locally, and offering low-prices on healthy food."

Customer and employee safety

At Amazon Fresh, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees and customers. We’ve taken learnings from our friends at Whole Foods Market and applied the same comprehensive safety measures in Amazon Fresh, such as requiring face coverings and daily temperature checks for all employees and vendors entering the store; requiring face coverings for all customers entering the store; offering free, disposable face masks for those who want one; and operating the store at 50% capacity. See a comprehensive list of all the safety measures we're taking to protect our customers and employees.

Now open to all customers

Starting today, Amazon Fresh is open to all customers in Woodland Hills, California. Store hours are daily from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. PT. Learn more about Amazon Fresh stores.