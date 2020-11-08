8 holiday cooking tips from Alexa and Food Network Kitchen

Follow along with your favorite Food Network Kitchen chefs or cook hands-free with live and on-demand classes and step-by-step recipes on your Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire tablet. Simply ask, "Alexa, find Thanksgiving recipes from Food Network Kitchen." You’ll find pointers from chefs like Bobby Flay, Giada de Laurentiis, Alex Guarnaschelli, and others. A few tips to get started include:



Only stir mashed potatoes once, or they’ll get gummy.

"If you notice, I haven’t stirred my potatoes once. Because I want them to be nice and light, and the more you stir the potatoes, the more sticky they’re going to get. And we don’t want that to happen. So we’re going to put all the ingredients in there, and then we’re just going to fold them together and we’ll be done."

- Bobby Flay, Food Network



You should be buttering and seasoning your stuffing bread.

"This is my dad’s Italian American recipe. Straight up, good old, white American bread. You know what the real key to great stuffing is? Getting the bread toasted, browned, and seasoned, so it has a lot of taste. It’s not just like, filler. When the toast comes right out of the toaster, butter it like you’re buttering toast for your firstborn child. Or your grandmother. Or your cousin that you like a lot. Pinch of salt on the toast."

- Alex Guarnaschelli, Food Network



Broil brussels sprouts for faster, crispier results than baking.

"We have a pound of brussels sprouts right here. And what I do is just cut the ends off them. You want to slice them thinly because we’re going to cook them under the broiler and it’s only going to cook for like six minutes so you want them to be pretty thin so they’re nice and charred. That’s the whole beauty—it goes so quickly."

- Giada de Laurentiis, Food Network

