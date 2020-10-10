Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
Get the latest news in your inbox
Visit a different Amazon site
Australia
English
European Union
English
Germany
Deutsch
India
English
Japan
日本語
Poland
Polskie
United Kingdom
English
United States
English
Visit a different Amazon site
Australia
English
European Union
English
Germany
Deutsch
India
English
Japan
日本語
Poland
Polskie
United Kingdom
English
United States
English
A number of book covers, about Indigenous Peoples, including books for young adults, children, fiction, biography, and historical novels.

A reading list to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Amazon Books editors worked with an Amazon employee affinity group to create a list of books that celebrate the heritage of Indigenous Peoples.
By Day One Staff
on October 09, 2020
The recognition of Indigenous Peoples' Day took root from an idea planted in 1977. At an International Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas, Indigenous peoples first proposed replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day—a holiday to honor and celebrate Native American Peoples, histories, and cultures.

Twelve years later, South Dakota was the first U.S. state to switch from Columbus Day to Native Americans' Day, with the first celebration taking place the following year. In 1992, activists in Berkeley, California encouraged the Berkeley City Council to declare a "Day of Solidarity with Indigenous Peoples" on October 12, in place of the previously celebrated Columbus Day.

Although Indigenous Peoples’ Day in not yet a federally-recognized holiday, many U.S. states and cities recognize it on the second Monday of October, each year, in place of Columbus Day. Indigenous Peoples’ Day encourages Americans to rethink the history of our country, and recognizes Native peoples as the first inhabitants of the Americas.

"Native American people speak of the seven generations, where decisions and actions taken today, must be considered for how they will impact the ones seven generations from now. To me, that's what these Indigenous authors represent," said Fawn Sanchez, Shoshone-Bannock and Carizzo-Comecrudo, AWS Training Manager and Vice President of Amazon’s Indigenous Affinity Group. "Their experiences and beliefs come alive in a way that informs and educates others on our beautiful culture."

In honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, our Amazon Books editors worked with the Indigenous@ affinity group—an Amazon employee community of those who identify as Indigenous and allies—to identify books about the experiences and heritage of Native Peoples. Whether you’re interested in historical fiction, non-fiction, children’s or young adult books—or something else entirely—our team has a recommendation for you.

“Books serve as an incredible tool to learn more about diverse cultures and experiences," said Sarah Gelman, Director, Amazon Books PR & Editorial. "As we recognize and celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day, the curated list of books will help readers learn more about Native American peoples, their histories, and cultures.”
  1. 01

    An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United

    By: Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
    Learn more
  2. 02

    Apple (Skin to the Core)

    By: Eric Gransworth
    Learn more
  3. 03

    Bad Indians

    By: Deborah Miranda
    Learn more
  4. 04

    Black Elk Speaks: The Complete Edition

    By: John G. Neihardt
    Learn more
  5. 05

    Black Sun

    By: Rebecca Roanhorse
    Learn more
  6. 06

    Blackening Song: An Ella Clah Novel

    By: Aimee Thurlo
    Learn more
  7. 07

    Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants

    By: Robin Wall Kimmerer
    Learn more
  8. 08

    Ceremony

    By: Leslie Marmon Silko
    Learn more
  9. 09

    Children of the Longhouse

    By: Joseph Bruchac
    Learn more
  10. 10

    Crooked Hallelujah

    By: Kelli Jo Ford
    Learn more
  11. 11

    Empire of the Summer Moon

    By: S.C. Gwynne
    Learn more
  12. 12

    Heart Berries: A Memoir

    By: Terese Marie Mailhot
    Learn more
  13. 13

    Hearts Unbroken

    By: Cynthia Leitich Smith
    Learn more
  14. 14

    House Made of Dawn

    By: N. Scott Momaday
    Learn more
  15. 15

    How I Became a Ghost: A Choctaw Trail of Tears Story

    By Tim Tingle
    Learn more
  16. 16

    If I Ever Get Out of Here

    By Eric Gansworth
    Learn more
  17. 17

    In the Footsteps of Crazy Horse

    By: Joseph Marshall
    Learn more
  18. 18

    Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI

    Learn more
  19. 19

    Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America (Bill O'Reilly's Killing Series)

    By Bill O'Reilly
    Learn more
  20. 20

    National Geographic Kids Encyclopedia of American Indian History and Culture: Stories, Timelines, Maps, and More

    By: Cynthia O'Brien
    Learn more
  21. 21

    Race to the Sun

    By Rebecca Roanhorse
    Learn more
  22. 22

    The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian

    By Sherman Alexie
    Learn more
  23. 23

    The Blessing Way

    By: Tony Hillerman
    Learn more
  24. 24

    The Blue Tattoo: The Life of Olive Oatman

    By: Margot Mifflin
    Learn more
  25. 25

    The Cold Dish: A Longmire Mystery

    By: Craig Johnson
    Learn more
  26. 26

    The Earth Is Weeping: The Epic Story of the Indian Wars for the American West

    By: Peter Cozzens
    Learn more
  27. 27

    The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present

    By: David Treuer
    Learn more
  28. 28

    The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America

    By: Andrés Reséndez
    Learn more
  29. 29

    The Pale-Faced Lie: A True Story

    By: David Crow
    Learn more
  30. 30

    The Very First Americans

    By Cara Ashrose
    Learn more
  31. 31

    They Dance in the Sky: Native American Star Myths

    By: Jean Guard Monroe and Roy. A. Williamson
    Learn more
  32. 32

    We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga

    By: Traci Sorell
    Learn more
  33. 33

    We Are Water Protectors

    By: Carole Lindstrom
    Continue Reading
  34. 34

    Wilma's Way Home: The Life of Wilma Mankiller

    By: Doreen Rappaport
    Learn more
  35. 36

    Winter Counts: A Novel

    By: David Heska Wanbli
    Learn more
DiversityWorking at AmazonAmazon Books
Working at Amazon

A virtual career summit for Black, Latinx, and Native American professionals

Amazon opens virtual career summit registration for individuals from all backgrounds and levels of experience. The event takes place October 20-21.
Continue Reading
Working at Amazon

The history and significance of Hispanic Heritage Month

Even during the pandemic, Latinx Amazon employees find ways to celebrate and honor their culture.
Continue Reading
Working at Amazon

Free, fun activities on-demand, for kids of all ages

In lieu of our annual Bring Your Kids to Work Day, we've worked with authors, illustrators, artists, chefs, and more to bring together dozens of engaging, fun—and even educational—videos and how-tos for kids.
Continue Reading
Amazon responds to COVID‑19
How we're supporting our employees, customers, and communities
Learn More