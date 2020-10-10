A reading list to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The recognition of Indigenous Peoples' Day took root from an idea planted in 1977. At an International Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas, Indigenous peoples first proposed replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day—a holiday to honor and celebrate Native American Peoples, histories, and cultures.Twelve years later, South Dakota was the first U.S. state to switch from Columbus Day to Native Americans' Day, with the first celebration taking place the following year. In 1992, activists in Berkeley, California encouraged the Berkeley City Council to declare a "Day of Solidarity with Indigenous Peoples" on October 12, in place of the previously celebrated Columbus Day.Although Indigenous Peoples’ Day in not yet a federally-recognized holiday, many U.S. states and cities recognize it on the second Monday of October, each year, in place of Columbus Day. Indigenous Peoples’ Day encourages Americans to rethink the history of our country, and recognizes Native peoples as the first inhabitants of the Americas."Native American people speak of the seven generations, where decisions and actions taken today, must be considered for how they will impact the ones seven generations from now. To me, that's what these Indigenous authors represent," said Fawn Sanchez, Shoshone-Bannock and Carizzo-Comecrudo, AWS Training Manager and Vice President of Amazon’s Indigenous Affinity Group. "Their experiences and beliefs come alive in a way that informs and educates others on our beautiful culture."In honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, our Amazon Books editors worked with the Indigenous@—an Amazon employee community of those who identify as Indigenous and allies—to identify books about the experiences and heritage of Native Peoples. Whether you’re interested in historical fiction, non-fiction, children’s or young adult books—or something else entirely—our team has a recommendation for you.“Books serve as an incredible tool to learn more about diverse cultures and experiences," said Sarah Gelman, Director, Amazon Books PR & Editorial. "As we recognize and celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day, the curated list of books will help readers learn more about Native American peoples, their histories, and cultures.”