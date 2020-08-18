On a summer day when thousands of kids and families would typically converge on Amazon’s Seattle campus for our fourth annual Bring Your Kids to Work Day event, the hallways and streets remained quiet. Instead, families from around the world were participating in Amazon's first Virtual Kids Week event from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Virtual Kids Week provides an opportunity for kids of all ages to engage with more than 100 pieces of on-demand content related to Amazon's peculiar culture and the work that we do. Content options include story book read-alongs with favorite children's book authors, watching an illustrator bring characters to life on paper—and learning how to do the same, cooking demonstrations with James Beard-recognized chefs, and more. Kids of all ages can explore some of the 40,000 plants that call The Spheres home in the heart of our urban campus, or express their creativity with a hands-on art activity. Content is available by age, from 4 and under to 14 and up, and everything in between. The possibilities are endless, see for yourself or check out some of our current favorites, below.

Check out the full catalog and explore now.

Want more? Check out Camp Prime or Camp Handmade for even more at-home fun to explore.