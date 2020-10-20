Forbes ranked Amazon #2 on its newly released World’s Best Employers 2020 list. To compile this year’s list, Forbes surveyed 160,000 employees from 750 companies in 58 countries around the world and asked them to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. Participants also had to rate their satisfaction with their employers’ COVID-19 response, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality, social responsibility, and other factors. Forbes used feedback from Amazon employees working both across our logistics network and corporate offices.

“Amazon employees around the world have been doing important and meaningful work to make sure people can get what they need during this global pandemic and we’re so grateful for their dedication to customers,” said Beth Galetti, Amazon Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “On top of our $15 minimum wage and industry-leading benefits from day one, we’ve launched new initiatives to continue to support our employees—from developing our own COVID-19 testing capacity, and offering company-subsidized child and adult care, to launching a $25 million relief fund to support partners and seasonal associates facing financial hardship during this crisis.”

Amazon employs more than 875,000 people around the world and, since the start of the pandemic, has hired more than 175,000 new employees—offering new job opportunities to people affected by the economic impact of the pandemic. Amazon is spending billions of dollars on COVID-19 related safety measures, including distributing more than 100 million face masks to employees and making over 150 process updates to keep employees safe like implementing temperature checks at sites around the world and mandating enhanced cleaning procedures at all Amazon sites.

On top of this award, Amazon has been repeatedly recognized in the top 5 on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list, currently ranks #2 in the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies, and was selected by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Amazon was also awarded a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, which recognizes the best workplaces for the LGBTQ+ community, and named as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index.

