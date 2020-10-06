Amazon will host its first-ever virtual career enrichment summit specifically designed to bring together Black, Latinx, and Native American professionals from all backgrounds and levels of experience on October 20-21, 2020.

Free and open to all, the two-day summit—called “Represent the Future, Success is Inclusive”—will provide participants with an inside look at how innovation, invention, and intrapreneurship play an integral role in Amazon’s customer-obsessed culture. Black, Latinx, and Native American Amazon leaders and employees will share what it’s like to work at Amazon, and why representation and authenticity are central to our mission of being earth’s most customer-centric company. Recruiters and hiring managers from across Amazon will share insights about the 14 Leadership Principles we use every day, current job opportunities, and the application and interview process through a series of virtual panels, fireside chats and two-way dialogue-driven sessions.

We believe our future is diverse, inclusive, and accessible across every color, race/ethnicity, gender, belief, and community. Get more information and sign up for the Summit.