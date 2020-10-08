Just a year since announcing The Climate Pledge, Amazon is excited to reveal its first custom electric delivery vehicle, designed and built in partnership with Rivian.

In support of The Climate Pledge commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040, 10,000 Amazon custom electric delivery vehicles will be on the road delivering to customers worldwide as early as 2022 and all 100,000 by 2030. This is one of three different models that Amazon has invested in and completely customized with Rivian to enhance the driver experience and optimize safety.

"When we set out to create our first customized electric delivery vehicle with Rivian, we knew that it needed to far surpass any other delivery vehicle. We wanted drivers to love using it and customers to feel excited when they saw it driving through their neighborhood and pulling up to their home," said Ross Rachey, Director of Amazon's Global Fleet and Products. "We combined Rivian’s technology with our delivery logistics knowledge, and the result is what you see here-the future of last mile delivery."

"The vehicle we’ve developed with Amazon is not just electric. We prioritized safety and functionality to create a vehicle that’s optimized for package delivery," said RJ Scaringe, Rivian CEO. "We thought through how drivers get in and out of the van, what the work space feels like and what the work flow is for delivering packages."

Amazon’s custom electric vehicle is packed with industry leading safety, navigation and design features, including:



State-of-the-art sensor detection, a suite of highway and traffic assist technology, and a large windshield to enhance driver visibility.

Exterior cameras around the vehicle that are linked to a digital display inside the cabin, giving the driver a 360-degree view outside the vehicle.

Alexa integration for hands-free access to route information and the latest weather updates.

A strengthened door on the driver’s side for additional protection.

A “dancefloor” inside the driver’s cabin for easy movement inside the van.

Bright tail lights surrounding the rear of the vehicle to easily detect braking.

Three levels of shelving with a bulkhead door, which can easily be opened and closed for additional driver protection while on the road.

To easily detect braking, bright lights surround the rear of Amazon’s first custom electric delivery vehicle. Alexa integration allows for for hands-free access to route information and the latest weather updates. Exterior cameras around the vehicle are linked to a digital display inside the cabin, giving the driver a 360 degree view outside the vehicle. The vehicle has state of the art sensor detection, a suite of highway and traffic assist technology, and a large windshield to enhance driver visibility. There are three levels of shelving with a bulkhead door, which can easily be opened and closed for additional driver protection while on the road. Headlight on Amazon's custom electric delivery vehicle. The driver’s seat inside Amazon’s custom electric delivery vehicle.

"We are working to advance and implement the technology that will support these vans—ranging from the physical charging infrastructure to enhancements and optimization of our delivery stations,” said Rachey.

Prior to investing in Rivian, Amazon was unable to find electric options that met the needs of its drivers and delivery operations. Instead of waiting for the industry to advance, Amazon partnered with Rivian to accelerate the path to an electric delivery vehicle that fit its needs. Together they invented a solution that Rachey believes will reset industry expectations for electric delivery vehicle capabilities.

"We hope our custom electric vehicle helps create a sense of urgency in the industry to think big about embracing sustainable technology and solutions – whether you're a package delivery company, a logistics company, an ice cream manufacturer, or almost anyone else with vehicles on the road," said Rachey.

In support of The Climate Pledge, Amazon is committed to creating a delivery fleet that helps reach its goal to be net zero carbon across its operatons by 2040. To achieve that, Amazon is transforming its transportation network around the world by inventing new electrification solutions and using alternative delivery methods. Amazon currently operates hundreds of electric vehicles worldwide and has invested in electric vehicle charging stations for its partners to use, with plans to expand this infrastructure. The company announced that it’s adding 1,800 electric delivery vehicles this year to its fleet in Europe and is also adding 10,000 electric delivery vehicles to its fleet in India, operating in over 20 cities by 2025. In the EU, Amazon also uses e-cargo bikes for deliveries in some urban centers and operates 200 e-cargo bikes in the New York City area.