Amazon is launching Climate Pledge Friendly, a new program to help make it easy for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products. Customers will now see the Climate Pledge Friendly label when searching for more than 25,000 products to signify that the products have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications that help preserve the natural world, such as reducing the carbon footprint of shipments to customers.

Climate Pledge Friendly selection can be found across grocery, household, fashion, beauty, and personal electronics products, as well as items from a range of other categories—from brands including, Seventh Generation, Burt’s Bees Baby, Honest Company, and HP Inc. Climate Pledge Friendly products are clearly labeled in shopping results, have additional sustainability information on the product page, and are featured in a dedicated section of our store here.

“Climate Pledge Friendly is a simple way for customers to discover more sustainable products that help preserve the natural world,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “With 18 external certification programs and our own Compact by Design certification, we’re incentivizing selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations.”

“In line with our mission to make sustainable living commonplace, we are delighted to partner with Amazon on its Climate Pledge Friendly initiative,” said Fabian Garcia, President of Unilever North America, makers of Seventh Generation, Love Beauty Planet, and Dove, among other brands available through the program. “Amazon’s initiative will drive scale and impact for more sustainable consumption by helping customers easily discover products that are Climate Pledge Friendly and encourage the manufacturers to make their products more sustainable. Unilever is committed to delivering products that provide the best experience for consumers while reducing the impact that our products and our operations have on the environment.”

Amazon is working closely with 18 trusted third-party certifications, and customers will be able to discover products that meet sustainability standards to help preserve the natural world. For example, we’ve partnered with Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, a global non-profit dedicated to transforming the safety, health, and sustainability of products.

“Cradle to Cradle provides a framework for product design optimization, inspiring brands to rethink the way they make things work,” said William McDonough, co-founder of the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute. “We love that Amazon is making it simple for customers to find sustainable products. Amazon’s new program will expand our reach and enable us to empower more brands to design safer and more sustainable products for the circular economy.”

As part of the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative, we are also announcing Compact by Design, a new sustainability certification created by Amazon to identify products that, while they may not always look very different, have a more efficient design. With the removal of excess air and water, products require less packaging and become more efficient to ship. At scale, these small differences in product size and weight lead to significant carbon emission reductions.

Seventh Generation offers a Compact by Design-certified super-concentrated laundry detergent that uses 60% less plastic and 50% less water than the standard 100-ounce laundry bottle, enabling significant energy and material savings. If every household in the U.S. were to buy one bottle of Easy Dose ultra-concentrated laundry detergent instead of Seventh Generation's conventional 100-ounce laundry detergent, this would save 220,000 tons of CO2e every year, equivalent to not driving 540 million miles.

Mrs. Meyer's multi-surface concentrate is another Climate Pledge Friendly product that has earned the Compact by Design certification. It is a concentrated formula designed to eliminate excess water, with one 32-ounce bottle able to make more than 16 gallons of cleaning solution. Using concentrated cleaning products reduces repeat purchases and enables customers to contribute to carbon emission savings. If all households in the U.S. purchased concentrated cleaners like Mrs. Meyer’s multi-surface concentrate instead of non-concentrated cleaners, it would result in savings of 200,000 metric tons of customer CO2e—equivalent to the emissions of 500 million miles driven per year.

The Climate Pledge Friendly initiative supports Amazon’s commitment to reach the Paris Agreement ten years early and be net zero carbon by 2040. The company has already committed to reaching 100% renewable energy by 2025, ordered over 100,000 fully-electric delivery vehicles, and plans to invest $100 million in reforestation projects around the world. Amazon also launched the Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion fund to back visionary companies whose products and services will facilitate the transition to a low carbon economy. Building on these actions, Amazon will now make it easier for customers to access product choices that align with our commitment to a more sustainable future.

For detailed information on the program qualification criteria and to start shopping for these products, visit www.amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly or look for the Climate Pledge Friendly badge on qualifying products.