Amazon invests in green startups to support development of sustainable technologies

At Amazon, we are continually looking for ways to make our business more sustainable as we work to meet, a commitment we co-founded with Global Optimism to reach net zero carbon by 2040—ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement.In support of The Climate Pledge, in June 2020, we launched the, a $2 billion investment program to support the development of sustainable and decarbonizing technologies and services that will enable Amazon and other companies to meet the goals set by The Climate Pledge. Our dedicated fund is investing in visionary companies across multiple industries, including transportation and logistics, energy generation, storage and utilization, manufacturing and materials, circular economy, and food and agriculture, whose products and solutions will facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy."The Climate Pledge Fund invests in visionary companies whose products and services can empower a low carbon economy," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and CEO. "Today, I am excited to announce that we are investing in a group of companies that are channeling their entrepreneurial energy into helping Amazon and other companies reach net zero by 2040 and keep the planet safer for future generations."“The Climate Pledge Fund is another important example of how the collaborative effort of The Climate Pledge can accelerate the transition to a net zero world. These investments will scale new technologies, helping these organizations speed up the pace at which operational emissions can be reduced,” said Christiana Figueres, the UN’s former climate change chief and founding partner of Global Optimism. “This is how a whole-economy approach to tackling the climate crisis looks. Together these companies demonstrate that there are endless possibilities in the clean, healthy recovery we must create together.”Amazon will be investing in CarbonCure Technologies, Pachama, Redwood Materials, Rivian, and Turntide Technologies. These five companies will help us meet the goals of The Climate Pledge, as well as other companies, as we all work together to protect the planet.