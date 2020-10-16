Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 was a win-win for small businesses and customers

Amazon designed Prime Day 2020 to provide Prime members with amazing savings, and toby helping them connect with more customers and grow their sales. The results were record-setting. In the two-weeks leading-up to Prime Day, tens of millions of customers spent more than $900 million with small businesses selling in our store. Customers shopped from small businesses across all 50 U.S. states—with Utah, California, and New Jersey seeing the biggest sales per capita.Then, on Prime Day, independent third-party sellers—most of them small- and medium-sized businesses—had their two biggest days ever, surpassing $3.5 billion in sales. That is a nearly 60% year-over-year increase, and even more growth than Amazon’s retail business. Top-selling product categories for third-party sellers included bedding, wireless accessories, nutrition and wellness, arts, crafts and sewing, and health care.“We are thrilled that Prime Day was a record-breaking event for small and medium businesses worldwide, with sales surpassing $3.5 billion—an increase of nearly 60% from last year,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer. “We’re also proud that Prime members saved more than $1.4 billion, and we look forward to providing more opportunities for our selling partners to grow and customers to save throughout the holiday season. I’m incredibly thankful to our employees and partners around the world who helped make Prime Day possible, especially the dedicated front-line teams in our fulfillment centers and delivery operations.”Investing in small business successTo expand our ongoing commitment to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, Amazon is spending more than $100 million on new promotional activities for Prime Day and throughout the holiday season. As part of these investments, we launchedto connect customers with small businesses leading up to, during, and after Prime Day. We also highlighted offers from dozens of small businesses on Amazon Live throughout Prime Day, and promoted hundreds of thousands of Prime Day deals from small- and medium-sized businesses.Leading up to Prime Day, our biggest-ever small business promotion offered Prime members a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day when they spent $10 on items sold by select small businesses.Small businesses on Prime Day: In their own words