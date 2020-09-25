Back to Amazon
Amazon spotlights Black-owned businesses, connecting them to millions of customers

Amazon introduces storefronts celebrating and sharing the stories of Black business owners to help customers discover and shop from Black-owned businesses.
By Day One Staff
on September 25, 2020
Since opening our store to third-party sellers 20 years ago, we’ve welcomed business owners and entrepreneurs from all backgrounds, enabling them to reach millions of customers and grow their businesses.

Today, we’re introducing two storefronts—for consumers and Amazon Business customers—dedicated to the stories and products of Black business owners in our store.

Meet some of our featured business owners
  1. 01

    Sage & Alms

    “Sage & Alms is a benefit-based company with a mission to create products that reduce and limit waste. DewBurst was our first dry-to-wet wipe that comes in a biodegradable tube. After a trip to Ghana, we partnered with a business to make bean-to-bar chocolate, a product not widely seen in the U.S.”

    - Karen Blackwell, Founder & CEO
    Shop now
  2. 02

    The Cut Buddy

    "This business was started with an idea I had at 13 years old after my father gave me an undesirable buzz cut. I attempted to cut my own hair and it was a nightmare, so I used household items to create haircut templates. Fifteen years later, I got patents on the templates and The Cut Buddy was born.”

    - Joshua Esnard, Owner and Inventor
    Shop now
  3. 03

    Iya Foods

    "I love creating exciting new ways for my family to eat healthy meals that are inspired by our African heritage. Africa is diverse - a symphony of colors, beauty, nature and flavor so as a Nigerian-American, being able to showcase this through Iya Foods has been the most rewarding adventure of my life.”

    - Toyin Kolawole, Founder and CEO
    Shop now
  4. 04

    POWERHANDZ

    “We were two courageous entrepreneurs who started POWERHANDZ with one vision: to help improve training techniques for youth and professional basketball players around the world. The most rewarding thing about POWERHANDZ is that we continue that positive impact and donate to programs committed to athletic and academic excellence for youth in underserved communities.”

    - Darnell Jones and Danyel Surrency Jones, Founders
    Shop now
Amazon has developed multiple partnerships to help educate, onboard, and support Black and minority-owned businesses. For example, in March 2020, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency, we launched the Minority Business and Technology Initiative, a nationwide training and development series for minority business owners who seeks to accelerate the inclusion of minority-owned enterprises in e-commerce and to improve the use of digital technology for domestic and global sales. We’ve also partnered with the National Business League to recruit minority-owned businesses and assist them with selling through the Amazon Business Marketplace. Learn more about becoming an Amazon seller.

In June, Amazon confirmed our commitment to standing in solidarity with our Black employees, customers, and partners, and we're excited to celebrate and share the stories of Black business owners through these new storefronts.
