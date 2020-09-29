Spend $10, Get $10 on Prime Day offer

Now through October 14, Prime members have the opportunity to earn up to $50 in credits to use on Amazon.com during Prime Day. The Whole Foods Market Prime Day offer – Spend $10, Get $10 – is available to all Prime members who spend $10 ordering online or shopping at any Whole Foods Market store. The offer is also available to Prime members who shop in store at Amazon physical stores including Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go or Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up, and Amazon 4-star. Visit the stores for more details.

To earn the Prime Day credits, Prime members can



Shop in store at any Whole Foods Market location and scan the Prime code in the Amazon app or use a linked mobile phone number at checkout.

Order delivery or pickup from Whole Foods Market using the Amazon app or by going to amazon.com/wholefoods

Shop in store at Amazon Fresh and use the QR code in the Fresh In-Store section of the Amazon app at checkout.

Shop in store at Amazon Go or Amazon Go Grocery using the Amazon Go app or Amazon mobile app tied to an Amazon Prime account to enter the store.

Shop in store at Amazon 4-star and use a Prime account at checkout.

Shop in store at Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up and use a Prime account at checkout.

Prime members will receive an email following their purchase with instructions for how to redeem the credit(s) on Amazon.com during Prime Day. To find a store near you, visit amazon.com/stores or wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

Prime Members shopping Whole Foods Market

Leading up to Prime Day, Prime members can receive discounts on customer favorites, including organic honeycrisp apples ($2.69/lb.), beef short ribs ($5.99/lb.) and sustainable wild-caught shrimp (30% off) from September 30 to October 6. From October 7 to October 13, customers can get deals on favorites like beef chuck roast ($3.69/lb.), medium-sized avocados (5 for $5.00) and all packaged teas (35% off). Prime members can learn more about Prime Day offers and weekly deals by asking, “Alexa, what are my Whole Foods deals?” Or by visiting wholefoods.com/primeday for more information.

Besides Prime member deals for Prime Day 2020, Prime members enjoy benefits year-round, like exclusive discounts on select popular products each week, an additional 10% off hundreds of sale items throughout Whole Foods Market stores, free two-hour delivery in more than 2,000 cities and towns from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh, free one-hour pickup from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

Now through October 31, eligible Prime members who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. Cardmembers receive 5% back at Whole Foods Market and at Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership, plus 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, among other benefits. Restrictions apply. For more information, visit amazon.com/primevisa.

Want to earn $10 more? Support Small Businesses

Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store now through October 12. This promotion is fully funded by Amazon to connect customers with local small businesses selling in its store. Visit amazon.com/supportsmall to start shopping.