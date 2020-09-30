The history of Prime Day
How and why Prime Day came to be, and the impact and scale for customers, small businesses and sellers on Amazon.
Prime Day came to life for customers on July 15, 2015, as a way to celebrate Prime members on Amazon's 20th birthday. We continue to innovate on behalf of the customer, with Prime Day growing each year. In 2020, Prime Day will take place in October, with a focus on supporting small businesses selling in our stores.
2015Amazon turned 20 and on the eve of its birthday, the company introduced Prime Day, a global shopping event. Our only goal? Offer a volume of deals greater than Black Friday, exclusively for Prime members.
Our first Prime Day was July 15, 2015, lasting 24 hours, and spanning 9 countries including the U.S., UK, Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria.
Prime Day 2015 highlights
- Customers actually bought more items than on Black Friday 2014, our biggest Black Friday ever at the time.
- They ordered 34.4 million items across Prime-eligible countries, with 398 items ordered per second.
- Customers ordered hundreds of thousands of Amazon devices - making it the largest device sales day ever, worldwide.
- 24,000 Instant Pot 7-in-1 programmable pressure cookers were sold.
- Amazon sellers using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) enjoyed the biggest day ever with record-breaking unit sales growing nearly 300% worldwide.
2016The second Prime Day even surpassed Prime Day 2015 by more than 60% worldwide, and more than 50% in the U.S. Customers in the U.S., UK, Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany and Austria, France and Belgium, and Canada enjoyed shopping Prime Day 2016.
Prime Day 2016 highlights
- Prime members saved more than double on deals over Prime Day 2015.
- More than two million toys and more than one million pairs of shoes were purchased by customers.
- It was the biggest day ever for Amazon devices globally and a record Prime Day for each Amazon device category including Fire TV, Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, and Alexa-enabled devices.
- 215,000 Instant Pot 7-in-1 multi-functional pressure cookers were sold.
- Prime members purchased an average of one Alexa-exclusive deal per second during Prime Day, using their voice.
- Small businesses and sellers on Amazon offering deals to Prime members saw orders nearly triple, year-over-year, on Prime Day.
2017Prime Day started on July 11, 2017 and lasted 30 hours – because only Amazon could put 30 hours in a day.
Prime Day 2017 highlights
- Echo Dot was the most popular Prime member purchase.
- Tens of millions of Prime members made a purchase on Prime Day 2017, more than 50% higher than the prior year.
- Added Mexico and China to the growing number of countries enjoying Prime Day.
- More than 3.5 million toys were purchased by customers worldwide.
- Tens of millions of customers used the Amazon App on Prime Day, with customer orders on the app more than doubled compared to 2016.
- Prime members’ most popular purchase was the Echo Dot, which was the best-selling product from any manufacturer in any category across Amazon globally.
- Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker was a top seller in the U.S. and Canada.
2018Prime Day 2018 was the biggest global shopping day (and a half) in Amazon history, lasting 36 hours from start to finish.
Prime Day 2018 highlights
- Members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Prime Day.
- Best-sellers worldwide were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot – making this, with 12-hour early access to device deals, the biggest event ever for Amazon devices.
- Small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon far exceeded $1.5 billion in sales this Prime Day.
- Customers purchased more than five million items in each of the following categories: Toys, Beauty products, PCs and computer accessories, Apparel and Kitchen products.
- For the first time, U.S. Prime members celebrated Prime Day with a week of savings at Whole Foods Market. Members saved millions of dollars at Whole Foods Market with Prime Day deals, of which the best-selling deal was organic strawberries.
- Members purchased more than 300,000 Instant Pot 6 Qt 7-in-1 multi use pressure cookers.
2019Prime Day started at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and – for the first time ever – ran for 48 hours. There were 18 participating countries including U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and – new this year – United Arab Emirates.
Prime Day 2019 was once again the largest shopping event in Amazon history with more than one million deals exclusively for Prime members. Over the two days of Prime Day, on July 15 and 16, sales surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.
- Members worldwide purchased more than 175 million items, from devices to groceries and more, throughout Prime Day.
- Prime Day was the biggest event ever for Amazon devices – top-selling deals worldwide were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.
- Prime members in the U.S. received tens of millions of dollars in Prime Day savings by shopping from Whole Foods Market – best-selling Prime Day deals were organic strawberries, red cherries, and blueberries.
- Millions of people around the world streamed Prime Day events including the Prime Day Concert presented by Amazon Music and headlined by 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Taylor Swift.
2020Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back in time for the holidays on October 13-14. The two-day shopping event delivers Prime members incredible savings and deep discounts on over one million deals across every category. Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13 and runs through Wednesday, October 14, for Prime members in the U.S., UK, UAE, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and—participating for the first time this year—Turkey and Brazil. Members can shop deals and top products for the holiday season including toys, TVs, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, and Amazon Devices starting today and throughout the two-day epic deals event at amazon.com/primeday.
This year, Amazon is increasing its commitment to small business selling partners by designing Prime Day to support them with our biggest small business promotion yet. Starting today through October 12, Amazon will offer Prime members a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when members spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store. This Prime Day, and throughout the holiday season, Amazon will spend more than $100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach new customers. This has been a challenging year for many small businesses, and selling in Amazon’s stores has enabled hundreds of thousands of smaller companies to sustain and even grow their sales despite the COVID-19 crisis.
Prime Day is once again poised to delight members as we deliver the best of both shopping and entertainment. Stay tuned for more news, coming soon.
