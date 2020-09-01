Whole Foods Market is opening its first-ever permanent online-only store in Brooklyn, New York on September 1. This new delivery-only retail model will allow Whole Foods Market to serve even more customers and continue to meet the growing demand for grocery delivery.

The planning for this new store format began more than a year ago—the brand-new Industry City location will exclusively serve customers in the Brooklyn area. Amazon and Whole Foods Market worked closely together to make this new online-only store a reality.

Whole Foods Market has hired hundreds of new team members to work in the store, including hiring from within the company. This store will be fully staffed by Whole Foods Market Team Members who are 100 percent dedicated to facilitating grocery delivery—enabling them to quickly receive, shop, and prepare orders for delivery to more customers than ever before.

Grocery delivery continues to be one of the fastest-growing businesses at Amazon. In fact, online grocery sales tripled year over year in the second quarter this year, indicating that more customers than ever before are turning to Amazon for grocery delivery options. Together, we're thrilled to increase access to grocery delivery. It’s never been more important.

In addition to FREE 2-hour grocery delivery in more than 2,000 cities and towns, Amazon Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits year-round, like exclusive discounts on select popular products each week and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items.

Below are some behind the scenes photos of Whole Foods Market’s first online-only store in Brooklyn.