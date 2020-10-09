Preview some of our best deals for Prime Day 2020
Amazon’s Prime Day event will take place October 13-14. Get a head start on your shopping by previewing some of the best Prime Day deals you can expect to see this year.
on October 08, 2020
We recently announced that Prime Day 2020 will kick off on Tuesday, October 13 at 12 a.m. PT and run for 48 hours, delivering two full days of shopping on more than a million deals worldwide for Prime members. When it comes to incredible deals on amazing products, this year’s event will deliver in a big way, with more deals than any Prime Day event before.
Get a head start on your shopping by browsing the following list of some of the best Prime Day deals you can expect to see during this year’s event.
Amazon DevicesSave 60% on our most popular smart speaker, Echo Dot (3rd Gen), just $18.90
Save up to $80 on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for $44.99, Echo Show 8 for $64.99, and Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $149.99
Take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $19.99
Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99. Plus, get the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99 and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99
Save $40 on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $79.99
Save up to 45% on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99
Save $75 on eero Mesh WiFi system ensuring you have whole home WiFi coverage, just $174.00
Save $20 on Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99
Save 30% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $69.99
Get Blink Mini Indoor Cam, just $24.99
Get your smart home started with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5, just $149.99
Get an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi set up), just $18.99
Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, just $79.99
Save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, just $74.99
Electronic devicesSave 36% on 12-Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership + SanDisk 128GB Memory Card
Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch titles
Save up to 33% on DJI Mavic Mini Drone and Osmo cameras
Save up to 35% on Nixplay WIFI digital frames
Save up to 40% on Panasonic cameras
Save up to 46% on Garmin GPS units and smartwatches
Save up to 30% on Tile trackers
Save 30% on select cell phone cases
Save on JBL Boombox
Save up to 30% on headphones from top brands
Save up to 30% on select Samsung and Sony
Save 20% on Mynt 3D pens
Save 20% on Sindoh 3D printers
Save 30% on Dremel 3D20 DigiLab 3D Printer
Household itemsSave up to 30% on Classic Brands, Furrino, and Sauder furniture
Save up to 30% on Zinus furniture
Save up to 30% on Casper mattresses
Save up to 35% on Bissell floorcare
Save up to 40% on kitchen essentials from Le Creuset, Pyrex, Corelle, and more
Save up to 50% on Instant Pot products
Save up to 30% on Cuisinart appliances and cookware
Save up to 37% on Ninja kitchen products
Smart home devicesSave $75 on select August Smart Locks and get a free Echo Dot
Save up to 30% off Arlo Smart Home Security Products
Save up to 33% on iRobot Roomba vacuums
Save on myQ Smart Garage Hub
Save up to 35% on Smart Home products from Moen, Leviton, Kasa, and more
Save on ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat
Save up to 44% on Shark vacuums
Save up to 22% on Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker
Products from small businessesSave up to 47% on Parker Baby Co. baby products and gear
Save up to 40% on Pawstruck natural dog treats
Save up to 25% on SimplyGum natural breath mints and chewing gum
Save 20% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Skoolzy STEM Peg Board Toddler Stacking Toys and Taco vs. Burrito, the surprisingly strategic card game
Save up to 25% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Trifo Robot Vacuum Cleaners
Save up to 20% on handcrafted gifts and décor from Amazon Handmade
Save 20% on pumpkin bakery soy candles from Amazon Handmade Maker, Lorenzen Candle Co
Save 20% on rose embossing rolling pins from Amazon Handmade Maker, Algis Crafts
Save 20% on blue simulated turquoise hoop earrings from Amazon Handmade Maker, MJLuLu
Save 20% on dog leash holders from Amazon Handmade Maker, G3 Studios
Toys for kidsSave up to 30% on Arts & Crafts sets for kids
Save up to 30% on Barbie and Hot Wheels toys
Save up to 40% on Fashion Dolls and Accessories from brands like L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico Critters, and Journey Girls
Save up to 30% on NERF Toys
Save up to 30% on Playskool, Sesame Street, and Littlest Pet Shop toys
Save up to 30% on toys from Marvel, Star Wars, and more
Save up to 30% on toys from Melissa & Doug, V-Tech, Battat, Hape, and more
Save up to 30% on Outdoor and Ride-on products
Save up to 30% on games from Magic the Gathering, Exploding Kittens, and more
Save up to 30% on STEM toys and building sets
Save 15% on AmScope Microscopes for Kids
FashionSave up to 40% on select Levi's for the whole family
Save up to 35% on select Calvin Klein underwear
Save up to 50% on select watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, Fossil, and more
Save up to 30% on select men's and women's clothing and more from our brands
Save up to 30% on select Cubcoats for kids
Save up to 15% on select Fall fashion from Shopbop
Save up to 40% on select dresses from Shopbop
Save up to 30% on select styles from The Drop
Save up to 40% on select Champion apparel
Save up to 30% on select Tommy Hilfiger apparel
Save up to 30% on select New Balance for the family
Beauty suppliesSave up to 43% on Panasonic’s men’s grooming products
Save more than 35% on Waterpik Counterop Aquarius products
Save up to 55% on select oral care favorites from Crest
Save up to 50% on select Conair products
Save up to 50% on select men's grooming favorites from Braun and Gillette
Save 20% on skin care products from brands including Aquaphor, Coppertone, Eucerin, and Nivea
Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty hair and skin care appliances from top brands like BaBylissPro, ghd, Foreo, NuFace, Paul Mitchell, PMD Beauty, Rusk, and T3
Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty favorites from brands including Bioderma, Elemis, HAUS Laboratories by Lady Gaga, Mustela, Oribe, Redken, and Stila
Save 30% or more on Mario Badescu, Pureology, Nioxin, Philosophy, R+Co, Dermablend, Stila, BaBylisspRO, Glo Science, NuFace, PMD Beauty, and many more Premium Beauty brands
Health and wellnessSave 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit
Save up to 30% on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite, and Aria Air
Save up to 30% on household essentials from Proctor & Gamble (P&G)
Save up to 30% on 'on the go' snack bars and ready to drink beverages
Save up to 20% on select products from Nature's Bounty
Save up to 20% on nutrition and wellness favorites from brands including Garden of Life, Culturelle, and Dymatize
Save up to 20% on Marpac white noise machines
Save up to 25% on home air fresheners from brands including Finish, Air Wick, Woolite, and Rid-X
Save 15% on First Aid Only 299 All-Purpose First Aid Kit
Save 20% on Scott washroom essentials
Amazon brandsSave up to 35% on coffee and espresso from Happy Belly and Solimo
Save up to 50% on Belei skin care products
Save 20% on baby essentials from Mama Bear
Save 20% on health and personal care products from Solimo
Save 20% on snacks and grocery essentials from Happy Belly
Save 20% on health and wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements, and Amazon Basic Care
Save up to 40% on AmazonBasics products including luggage and travel gear, home furnishings, and kitchen essentials
Home improvement, tools, and auto careSave 50% on Tire Installation
Save 35% on NOCO Products
Save 20% on Shell Rotella T6 Full Synthetic 5W-40 Diesel Engine Oil
Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits and Microfiber Towels
Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits
Save 30% on Select Camco Rhino Heavy Duty Tote Tanks
Save up to 40% on DEWALT tools
Save up to 40% on CRAFTSMAN tools
Save on Sylvania smart light bulbs
Save up to 15% on select Kidde smoke and carbon monoxide alarms
Lawn and gardening toolsSave on select Scotts lawn and garden products
Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents live plants
Save up to 20% on select Costa Farms live plants
Save up to 20% on select Briggs & Stratton power products
Save up to 20% on select Classic Accessories patio covers
Save up to 20% on select Worx fall clean up equipment and power tools
Save up to 15% on select Worx Hydroshot pressure washer and PowerShare products
Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER string and hedge trimmers
Baby itemsSave up to 35% on baby feeding essentials
Save up to 20% on baby bath essentials
Save 20% on 4-Star baby products
Save 20% or more on baby nursery essentials
Save up to 20% on Evenflo products
Sports and outdoorsSave up to 30% on Segway self-balancing electric scooters
Save 20% or more on select Speedo Swim apparel and equipment
Save up to 35% on adidas clothing, footwear, and accessories
Save up to 40% on Coleman Outdoor Essentials
Pet suppliesSave 30% on Wellness dog and cat food and treats
Save up to 20% on Bayer K9 Advantix
Major appliancesSave up to 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker
Save up to 20% on Midea Fridges and Freezers
Save up to 20% on Winia Compact Appliances
Save up to 15% on New Air Appliances
Save up to 20% on Broan Range Hoods
Save up to 20% on Cosmo Appliances
GrocerySave up to 35% on select products from Orgain
Save 35% on customer favorite beverages from brands including Keurig, Crystal Light, and more
Save 30% on Hershey's Halloween candy favorites
Save up to 25% on ConAgra products
Save 30% or more on select pantry staples from Campbell's, Izze's, Planters, Quaker, RX Bar, and more