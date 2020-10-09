Back to Amazon
An illustration showing various products available on Amazon Prime Day.

Preview some of our best deals for Prime Day 2020

Amazon’s Prime Day event will take place October 13-14. Get a head start on your shopping by previewing some of the best Prime Day deals you can expect to see this year.
By Day One Staff
on October 08, 2020
We recently announced that Prime Day 2020 will kick off on Tuesday, October 13 at 12 a.m. PT and run for 48 hours, delivering two full days of shopping on more than a million deals worldwide for Prime members. When it comes to incredible deals on amazing products, this year’s event will deliver in a big way, with more deals than any Prime Day event before.

Get a head start on your shopping by browsing the following list of some of the best Prime Day deals you can expect to see during this year’s event.
  1. 1

    Amazon Devices

    Save 60% on our most popular smart speaker, Echo Dot (3rd Gen), just $18.90
    Save up to $80 on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for $44.99, Echo Show 8 for $64.99, and Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $149.99
    Take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $19.99
    Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99. Plus, get the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99 and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99
    Save $40 on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $79.99
    Save up to 45% on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99
    Save $75 on eero Mesh WiFi system ensuring you have whole home WiFi coverage, just $174.00
    Save $20 on Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99
    Save 30% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $69.99
    Get Blink Mini Indoor Cam, just $24.99
    Get your smart home started with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5, just $149.99
    Get an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi set up), just $18.99
    Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, just $79.99
    Save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, just $74.99
  2. 2

    Electronic devices

    Save 36% on 12-Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership + SanDisk 128GB Memory Card
    Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch titles
    Save up to 33% on DJI Mavic Mini Drone and Osmo cameras
    Save up to 35% on Nixplay WIFI digital frames
    Save up to 40% on Panasonic cameras
    Save up to 46% on Garmin GPS units and smartwatches
    Save up to 30% on Tile trackers
    Save 30% on select cell phone cases
    Save on JBL Boombox
    Save up to 30% on headphones from top brands
    Save up to 30% on select Samsung and Sony
    Save 20% on Mynt 3D pens
    Save 20% on Sindoh 3D printers
    Save 30% on Dremel 3D20 DigiLab 3D Printer
  3. 3

    Household items

    Save up to 30% on Classic Brands, Furrino, and Sauder furniture
    Save up to 30% on Zinus furniture
    Save up to 30% on Casper mattresses
    Save up to 35% on Bissell floorcare
    Save up to 40% on kitchen essentials from Le Creuset, Pyrex, Corelle, and more
    Save up to 50% on Instant Pot products
    Save up to 30% on Cuisinart appliances and cookware
    Save up to 37% on Ninja kitchen products
  4. 4

    Smart home devices

    Save $75 on select August Smart Locks and get a free Echo Dot
    Save up to 30% off Arlo Smart Home Security Products
    Save up to 33% on iRobot Roomba vacuums
    Save on myQ Smart Garage Hub
    Save up to 35% on Smart Home products from Moen, Leviton, Kasa, and more
    Save on ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat
    Save up to 44% on Shark vacuums
    Save up to 22% on Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker
  5. 5

    Products from small businesses

    Save up to 47% on Parker Baby Co. baby products and gear
    Save up to 40% on Pawstruck natural dog treats
    Save up to 25% on SimplyGum natural breath mints and chewing gum
    Save 20% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Skoolzy STEM Peg Board Toddler Stacking Toys and Taco vs. Burrito, the surprisingly strategic card game
    Save up to 25% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Trifo Robot Vacuum Cleaners
    Save up to 20% on handcrafted gifts and décor from Amazon Handmade
    Save 20% on pumpkin bakery soy candles from Amazon Handmade Maker, Lorenzen Candle Co
    Save 20% on rose embossing rolling pins from Amazon Handmade Maker, Algis Crafts
    Save 20% on blue simulated turquoise hoop earrings from Amazon Handmade Maker, MJLuLu
    Save 20% on dog leash holders from Amazon Handmade Maker, G3 Studios
  6. 6

    Toys for kids

    Save up to 30% on Arts & Crafts sets for kids
    Save up to 30% on Barbie and Hot Wheels toys
    Save up to 40% on Fashion Dolls and Accessories from brands like L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico Critters, and Journey Girls
    Save up to 30% on NERF Toys
    Save up to 30% on Playskool, Sesame Street, and Littlest Pet Shop toys
    Save up to 30% on toys from Marvel, Star Wars, and more
    Save up to 30% on toys from Melissa & Doug, V-Tech, Battat, Hape, and more
    Save up to 30% on Outdoor and Ride-on products
    Save up to 30% on games from Magic the Gathering, Exploding Kittens, and more
    Save up to 30% on STEM toys and building sets
    Save 15% on AmScope Microscopes for Kids
  7. 7

    Fashion

    Save up to 40% on select Levi's for the whole family
    Save up to 35% on select Calvin Klein underwear
    Save up to 50% on select watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, Fossil, and more
    Save up to 30% on select men's and women's clothing and more from our brands
    Save up to 30% on select Cubcoats for kids
    Save up to 15% on select Fall fashion from Shopbop
    Save up to 40% on select dresses from Shopbop
    Save up to 30% on select styles from The Drop
    Save up to 40% on select Champion apparel
    Save up to 30% on select Tommy Hilfiger apparel
    Save up to 30% on select New Balance for the family
  8. 8

    Beauty supplies

    Save up to 43% on Panasonic’s men’s grooming products
    Save more than 35% on Waterpik Counterop Aquarius products
    Save up to 55% on select oral care favorites from Crest
    Save up to 50% on select Conair products
    Save up to 50% on select men's grooming favorites from Braun and Gillette
    Save 20% on skin care products from brands including Aquaphor, Coppertone, Eucerin, and Nivea
    Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty hair and skin care appliances from top brands like BaBylissPro, ghd, Foreo, NuFace, Paul Mitchell, PMD Beauty, Rusk, and T3
    Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty favorites from brands including Bioderma, Elemis, HAUS Laboratories by Lady Gaga, Mustela, Oribe, Redken, and Stila
    Save 30% or more on Mario Badescu, Pureology, Nioxin, Philosophy, R+Co, Dermablend, Stila, BaBylisspRO, Glo Science, NuFace, PMD Beauty, and many more Premium Beauty brands
  9. 9

    Health and wellness

    Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit
    Save up to 30% on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite, and Aria Air
    Save up to 30% on household essentials from Proctor & Gamble (P&G)
    Save up to 30% on 'on the go' snack bars and ready to drink beverages
    Save up to 20% on select products from Nature's Bounty
    Save up to 20% on nutrition and wellness favorites from brands including Garden of Life, Culturelle, and Dymatize
    Save up to 20% on Marpac white noise machines
    Save up to 25% on home air fresheners from brands including Finish, Air Wick, Woolite, and Rid-X
    Save 15% on First Aid Only 299 All-Purpose First Aid Kit
    Save 20% on Scott washroom essentials
  10. 10

    Amazon brands

    Save up to 35% on coffee and espresso from Happy Belly and Solimo
    Save up to 50% on Belei skin care products
    Save 20% on baby essentials from Mama Bear
    Save 20% on health and personal care products from Solimo
    Save 20% on snacks and grocery essentials from Happy Belly
    Save 20% on health and wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements, and Amazon Basic Care
    Save up to 40% on AmazonBasics products including luggage and travel gear, home furnishings, and kitchen essentials
  11. 11

    Home improvement, tools, and auto care

    Save 50% on Tire Installation
    Save 35% on NOCO Products
    Save 20% on Shell Rotella T6 Full Synthetic 5W-40 Diesel Engine Oil
    Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits and Microfiber Towels
    Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits
    Save 30% on Select Camco Rhino Heavy Duty Tote Tanks
    Save up to 40% on DEWALT tools
    Save up to 40% on CRAFTSMAN tools
    Save on Sylvania smart light bulbs
    Save up to 15% on select Kidde smoke and carbon monoxide alarms
  12. 12

    Lawn and gardening tools

    Save on select Scotts lawn and garden products
    Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents live plants
    Save up to 20% on select Costa Farms live plants
    Save up to 20% on select Briggs & Stratton power products
    Save up to 20% on select Classic Accessories patio covers
    Save up to 20% on select Worx fall clean up equipment and power tools
    Save up to 15% on select Worx Hydroshot pressure washer and PowerShare products
    Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER string and hedge trimmers
  13. 13

    Baby items

    Save up to 35% on baby feeding essentials
    Save up to 20% on baby bath essentials
    Save 20% on 4-Star baby products
    Save 20% or more on baby nursery essentials
    Save up to 20% on Evenflo products
  14. 14

    Sports and outdoors

    Save up to 30% on Segway self-balancing electric scooters
    Save 20% or more on select Speedo Swim apparel and equipment
    Save up to 35% on adidas clothing, footwear, and accessories
    Save up to 40% on Coleman Outdoor Essentials
  15. 15

    Pet supplies

    Save 30% on Wellness dog and cat food and treats
    Save up to 20% on Bayer K9 Advantix
  16. 16

    Major appliances

    Save up to 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker
    Save up to 20% on Midea Fridges and Freezers
    Save up to 20% on Winia Compact Appliances
    Save up to 15% on New Air Appliances
    Save up to 20% on Broan Range Hoods
    Save up to 20% on Cosmo Appliances
  17. 17

    Grocery

    Save up to 35% on select products from Orgain
    Save 35% on customer favorite beverages from brands including Keurig, Crystal Light, and more
    Save 30% on Hershey's Halloween candy favorites
    Save up to 25% on ConAgra products
    Save 30% or more on select pantry staples from Campbell's, Izze's, Planters, Quaker, RX Bar, and more
