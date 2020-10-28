Ciara, Russell Wilson and Amazon Home celebrated a local Seattle healthcare worker by giving his home a makeover. With the help of Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Ciara, and her NFL Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband, Russell Wilson, Amazon Home is giving back to a hometown hero who serves our community with each shift he works at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Marc has been providing care for patients as a nurse at Seattle Children’s Hospital for more than 17 years. He currently works the 12-hour night shift as a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit charge nurse and has been commended by his supervisors and coworkers for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marc has two daughters and a wife, Mona, whom he met in college.

After a burst pipe led to severe water damage in their home last winter, the family was forced to move out for more than six months. Over the past month, Amazon Home worked with Seattle-based interior designers to select furnishings and décor for Marc and Mona’s home makeover. Ciara and Russell added their flair for interior design to the project, creating a sanctuary for the family.

After: third floor studio Before: third floor studio Before: third floor exercise space After: Third for exercise space Before: Living/dining After: Dining room After: living room Before: bedroom After: bedroom Photo By GEORGE BARBERIS New outdoor space Photo By GEORGE BARBERIS New outdoor space Photo By GEORGE BARBERIS

The home makeover includes new furnishings and decor from brands including Dorel, Stone & Beam, Rivet, Christopher Knight, Zinus, and Yankee Candle; kitchen items from Le Creuset, OXO, and Stasher; smart home products from Etekcity, iRobot, Amazon Echo, Fire TV Devices, and much more. Customers can shop the products Marc and Mona received at amazon.com/hometownheroes, or shop additional home picks from Ciara at amazon.com/ciaraspicks.

Amazon Home and the Wilsons are passionate about giving back to the community they call home. Ciara and Russell are regular visitors at Seattle Children’s Hospital (since Russell’s first visit in May 2012), and the duo has brought joy to patients for years, making them the perfect teammates for this project. In addition to the makeover, Amazon will be making donations to Seattle Children’s Hospital and Why Not You Foundation.