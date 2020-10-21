Free, one-hour pickup from Whole Foods Market is now available at all U.S. locations for Prime members. Prime members can shop thousands of bestselling items including fresh produce, high-quality meat and seafood, holiday favorites, everyday staples, and other locally sourced items all available with free, one-hour pickup on orders of $35 or more. Now even more customers will get to experience grocery pickup from Whole Foods Market.

Prime members can open the Amazon app or visit www.amazon.com, click the Whole Foods Market tab, select a pickup store and start shopping. Once they’re ready to checkout, they can select a one-hour pickup window that works for them and place their order. When they’re ready to pick up their order, they can check-in using the Amazon app to let us know they’re on their way. The majority of customers who check-in using the Amazon App before arriving at the store wait just one minute to receive their orders after arriving. Learn more.

While the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online grocery services and prompted new customers to try services like grocery pickup, it’s clear that this offering will become a more permanent solution for many customers. In fact, more than 40 percent of Whole Foods Market pickup orders each month are from customers trying the service for the first time. And, according to recent data from Global Data Research, almost 68 percent of consumers say they will continue to use curbside pickup even when the pandemic has subsided.

In addition to grocery pickup, Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns can receive unlimited free, two-hour delivery on more than 170,000 items from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market on orders of $35 or more. In addition to groceries, Prime members can find toys, gifts, household products and everyday essentials, electronics, Amazon devices, and more available with free, two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh. Learn more.