Some things are worth the wait. We’re excited to announce that Prime Day is back just in time for the holiday season. This year’s event will take place October 13-14, featuring incredible savings and deep discounts on more than one million deals across every category.

This year, supporting small businesses is more important than ever, and we are designing Prime Day to support them with our biggest small business promotion ever. From now until October 12, we will offer Prime members a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when members spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in our store. To further our commitment to helping small businesses during COVID-19 and beyond, this Prime Day, and throughout the holiday season, we will spend more than $100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach new customers.

Prime Day kicks off at amazon.com/primeday at midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13, and runs through Wednesday, October 14. These dates are for Prime members in the U.S., UK, UAE, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and—participating for the first time this year—Turkey and Brazil.

Keep reading for tips to get the most out of your Prime Day shopping this year.

Support small businesses on Prime Day

Selling in Amazon’s stores has enabled hundreds of thousands of smaller companies to sustain and even grow their sales despite the COVID-19 crisis. Selling in our store helps small businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers and grow their businesses, while helping us provide customers with even greater selection and convenience. That’s why third-party sellers—mostly small and medium-sized businesses—now make up approximately 60% of physical product sales in our store, have created an estimated 2.2 million jobs, and are growing sales faster than our own retail sales.

Our partnership with small businesses is a win-win—and this year we’re turning Prime Day into an event to celebrate small businesses and help them keep growing. We’re introducing a few new features to make it easier for customers to shop for items from small businesses on Prime Day, and a great promotion to help them save money when they support select small businesses.

Here are some of the ways we’re helping customers support small business owners on Amazon this Prime Day



Curated collections: Visit amazon.com/supportsmall

Visit Get $10 when you spend $10: Today through October 12, Prime members in the U.S. will get a $10 credit to spend on Amazon on Prime Day when they spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses. We’re funding this promotion to connect customers with small businesses selling in our stores.

Today through October 12, Prime members in the U.S. will get a $10 credit to spend on Amazon on Prime Day when they spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses. We’re funding this promotion to connect customers with small businesses selling in our stores. Shop on Amazon Live: We’ll be spotlighting exciting deals from small businesses on Amazon Live throughout Prime Day. Tune in for deals and to hear directly from business owners about their products and stories.

We’ll be spotlighting exciting deals from small businesses on Amazon Live throughout Prime Day. Tune in for deals and to hear directly from business owners about their products and stories. Prime Day deals: This year, Prime members around the globe can shop hundreds of thousands of Prime Day deals from small and medium-sized businesses.

Just ask Alexa

We’ve added even more ways for Alexa to help you shop this Prime Day. Just say:



“Alexa, when is Prime Day?” You can ask Alexa to help you stay on top of Prime Day this year. Simply ask, “Alexa, when is Prime Day?” to save the date and stay posted for the big day.

You can ask Alexa to help you stay on top of Prime Day this year. Simply ask, “Alexa, when is Prime Day?” to save the date and stay posted for the big day. “Alexa, sign me up for Prime” If you’re not already a Prime member, you can earn $5 to spend on Prime Day by signing up for a membership through Alexa. Just say, “Alexa, sign me up for Prime,” to get started.

Don’t forget…

