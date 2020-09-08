It’s no secret that the holiday season can be a bit of a whirlwind, so we’ve been tracking all of the latest products and trends in order to carefully curate Amazon’s Toys We Love List, including more than 100 of our favorite toys, so you can take the guesswork out of gifting and get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.

“With many families spending more time at home, our list features great ways to learn, play and stay entertained this season,” said Anne Carrihill, Category Leader of Toys & Games for Amazon.com. “Customers can discover innovative and educational toys, creativity-fostering arts and crafts, everyday classics, out-of-the-ordinary family games and more.”

We know (and love!) that every child has their own interests and hobbies. Amazon’s Toys We Love is jam-packed with toys for many interests and ages, so you can easily find gifts that will have your kids beaming with holiday delight. Does your child love science? Check. Drawing? Check. Game night? Check. Disney characters? Check. There’s something for everyone.

Some of our favorites this year include characters from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Princess, Bluey, PJ Masks, Blue’s Clues & You!, and toys from LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise!, Barbie, Hot Wheels, NERF, Melissa & Doug, Play-Doh Ravensburger, and Osmo.

Check out some of the toys from the list below or view the full list..

One of the top holiday toys of 2020
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian The Razor Crest, 1,023 Pieces
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
2020 Holiday Barbie Doll, Blonde
2020 Holiday Barbie Doll, Brunette Long Hair
2020 Holiday Barbie Doll, Black Hair
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
National Geographic Earth Science Kit
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad with Eye-Soft Technology
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course, 231 Pieces
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
PlayMonster Drone Home
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Present Pets
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Ravensburger Marvel Villainous
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
L.O.L. Surprise! Present Surprise Doll with 8 Surprises
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile Headquarters
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Blue's Clues & You! Bath Time Blue Plush
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Puzzle, 500 Pieces
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Radio Flyer Little Red Roadster
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Monster Jam Megalodon RC Vehicle
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
LEGO Creator Expert Gingerbread House, 1,477 Pieces
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Candy Delight Playset
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Disney Mickey Mouse Camper Playset
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Bluey Family Home Playset
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
KidKraft Amazon Alexa Enabled 2-in-1 Kitchen & Market
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Disney Princess Deluxe Sparkling Necklace Activity Set
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Basic Fun Cutetitos Fruititos Series 4
One of the top holiday toys of 2020
Melissa and Doug Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter