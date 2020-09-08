It’s no secret that the holiday season can be a bit of a whirlwind, so we’ve been tracking all of the latest products and trends in order to carefully curate Amazon’s Toys We Love List, including more than 100 of our favorite toys, so you can take the guesswork out of gifting and get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.

“With many families spending more time at home, our list features great ways to learn, play and stay entertained this season,” said Anne Carrihill, Category Leader of Toys & Games for Amazon.com. “Customers can discover innovative and educational toys, creativity-fostering arts and crafts, everyday classics, out-of-the-ordinary family games and more.”

We know (and love!) that every child has their own interests and hobbies. Amazon’s Toys We Love is jam-packed with toys for many interests and ages, so you can easily find gifts that will have your kids beaming with holiday delight. Does your child love science? Check. Drawing? Check. Game night? Check. Disney characters? Check. There’s something for everyone.

Some of our favorites this year include characters from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Princess, Bluey, PJ Masks, Blue’s Clues & You!, and toys from LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise!, Barbie, Hot Wheels, NERF, Melissa & Doug, Play-Doh Ravensburger, and Osmo.

Check out some of the toys from the list below or view the full list..