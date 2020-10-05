Amazon takes the stress out of holiday shopping with our biggest-ever selection of gift guides and exclusive storefronts, available starting today and earlier than ever before at amazon.com/gifts. Launching in time for Prime Day, Prime members can also find exclusive Prime Day deals from some of the hottest brands in toys, electronics and home—no matter your budget. Gift Guides are easy to navigate and include thoughtful collections with something for everyone on your list.

Between October 5 and October 12, eligible Prime members with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card or Amazon Prime Store Card will receive 10% back on select products included in the Electronics, Home, and Toys Gift Guides. For more details, visit amazon.com/pcb.

Each Amazon Gift Guide features a variety of the latest products—you will be sure to find something for everyone on the list. Seeking inspiration? You can ask Alexa for gift ideas. Just say, "Alexa, find funny gifts" or "Alexa, give me holiday gift ideas." Try asking, "Alexa, give me gift ideas under $50" or "Alexa, give me holiday gift ideas."

Check out a preview of what’s new this year and how Amazon is making holiday shopping easier than ever.

Small Business Gift Guide

This Prime Day and holiday season, connect with local small businesses through Amazon’s Small Business Gift Guide, featuring unique items from toys, home decor, jewelry, and more from U.S.-based small businesses. New this year, customers can shop a selection of gifts from small businesses hand-picked by Jessica Alba, Ayesha Curry, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Chriselle Lim, Arianna Huffington, and Whitney Wolfe Herd. Until October 12, when Prime members spend $10 on items from select small businesses, they will receive a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day.

Beauty Gift Guide

Amazon launched a new Beauty Gift Guide experience with hundreds of items from top brands. Whether looking for the perfect gift for a loved one, running short on time, or simply trying to create an at-home holiday party look, Amazon's Beauty gift guide is a one-stop destination for self-care needs this holiday season. Customers can shop Premium Beauty for gift sets and more from high-end brands like St. Tropez, Mario Badescu, and L'Occitane. Customers will find skincare, makeup, appliances, fragrances, and gift sets, from top brands like Maybelline, Sonicare, and Revlon, plus exclusives from Belei, an Amazon Brand.

Fashion Gift Guide

The 2020 Fashion Gift Guide features hundreds of stylish gifts for everyone on the list—including you. Discover this year’s must-have trends, from cozy fleece to sporty street style, prints that roar, and dreamy tie-dye. Amazon’s Top 100ish Gifts list is the one-stop destination for coveted looks from sought-after brands like SAVAGE X FENTY, adidas, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Alo Yoga, to favorite names like Levi’s, Champion, and Carhartt, plus exclusive new designs from our brands like Amazon Essentials, Spotted Zebra X Disney, and The Drop.

Holiday Toy List

The 2020 Holiday Toy List makes it easy to discover and shop toys and gifts for kids. Browse and shop by age, category, or brand. New categories this year include "Collectible Toys," "Movie and TV Characters," and "Play Vehicles." The Holiday Toy List features over 1,900 products, including 200 toys exclusive to Amazon from brands like Hasbro, Mattel, SpinMaster, Osmo, Ravensburger, and many more. Fun new products include the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian The Razor Crest, FurReal Friends Snow Dragon, Hot Wheels City Robo Beasts Ultimate Garage, Paw Patrol Jet to The Rescue Jet Gift Pack, Osmo Little Genius Starter Kid for Early Math Adventures, Jungle Cruise Adventure Game, L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Super Surprise, KidKraft Amazon Alexa Enabled 2-in-1 Kitchen & Market, Fuzzibles Cubby the Fox, and the all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, among others.

Additionally, for the third year in a row, Amazon is giving customers an easy way to make a difference for a child this holiday season. To donate to a child in need, just say "Alexa, donate to Toys for Tots." Customers can choose whether they would like to donate money or an item. If customers choose to donate a toy, Alexa will then offer a reasonably priced item appropriate for kids from the Toys for Tots Charity List. After a customer confirms the order, Amazon ships the toy directly to Toys for Tots. Customers can donate now through January 11, 2021. Plus, Amazon will match all toy donations with a toy for toy match. For more information, visit amazon.com/toysfortotsdonate.

Home Holiday Guide

The 2020 Home Holiday Guide includes gifting and holiday prep to help deck the halls of your home. New this year are shopping categories for "Holiday Festivities" to inspire seasonal traditions at home, and "Space Refresh" for customers looking to gift themselves a home upgrade. As always, customers can browse our giftable selection across Home, Kitchen, Pets, Tools, Smart Home, and more. The guide features brand favorites like iRobot, Keurig, Vitamix, Nespresso, and Kate Spade. Customers can also support small businesses and Makers by browsing unique, handcrafted gifts and décor in the Handmade Holiday Gift Guide.

Electronics Gift Guide

The Electronics Gift Guide features more than 1,000 tech products, complete with the perfect gift for everyone in your life. Discover the hottest tech from brands such as Apple, Bose, Samsung, Sony, and HP along with the latest Echo, Echo Show, and Fire TV devices. You can filter products by category or shop from interest areas, including Under $100, Home Fitness Tech gifts, or shop for quality pre-owned tech from Amazon Renewed. While shopping the Electronics Gift Guide, you can view deals, live product demonstrations, and more.

Amazon Launchpad holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Amazon Launchpad Holiday Gift Guide features hundreds of unique gift ideas from small brands across an exciting assortment of products from smart home tech, premium beauty products, and creative toys and games. Shop by a variety of categories and interests, including Gifts by Price, 50 under $50, Stocking Stuffers, and more.

(RED) Gift Guide

For the fourth consecutive year, (RED) is teaming up with Amazon to provide customers a single destination to shop an array of products that give back, spanning tech, fashion, health and wellness, kitchen and home, and more. New for 2020 is the Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED along with RED favorites like (BAND-AID)RED Bandages, (CALM)RED Sleep Mist, and (TRUFF)RED Hotter Sauce. This year, each purchase will not only support (RED)’s fight to end AIDS, but also help combat the effects of COVID-19 in sub-Saharan Africa. Additionally, customers can donate to (RED)’s fight against these two pandemics on any Echo device by simply asking, "Alexa, donate to (RED)." (RED) products will be available starting today at amazon.com/red.

