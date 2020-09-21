Amazon Handmade celebrates five years of its U.S. store and gives back to Makers

Since launching in 2015, Handmade has created a space for customers to shop genuine, handcrafted goods across a variety of categories from verified Makers, helping support entrepreneurs and micro-businesses, all with the added perks of shopping in Amazon’s online store.In five years Amazon Handmade's worldwide selection has increased 2,000% and the number of active Makers has increased nearly 750%. Today, millions of products are available and tens of millions have been sold globally. Handmade's top-selling categories include home, kitchen and jewelry. Through Amazon Handmade, Makers can reach customers across the globe, widening product distribution and creating a larger audience for their business and craft. Makers from more than 80 countries sell on Amazon Handmade, including India, Ukraine and more.After five years, the mission and vision for Amazon Handmade remains the same: empower makers with the tools necessary to grow successful businesses. “We remain focused on connecting customers with micro-businesses and helping Makers around the world grow in Amazon’s store," said Katie Harnetiaux, Amazon Handmade's Global Head. "We’re excited about all that Amazon Handmade has accomplished in the last five years. As we look ahead, supporting and showcasing our Makers and giving them a voice will continue to drive whatever we do."In honor of the U.S. anniversary, Handmade is giving back to those who have been with us since the very start: Makers. Earlier this month, Handmade called on Amazon customers to vote for their favorite U.S. Makers, nominating each for a chance to win $15,000 to help grow their business. The votes are in and the five winners include, and. Amazon Handmade is honored to give back to these businesses as they continue to grow.For more information on Amazon Handmade, visitMeet the Winners