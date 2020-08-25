Amazon Studios announced a new digital initiative aimed at educating and engaging American voters by focusing on regionally-targeted activity. Inspired by the Amazon Original movie All In: The Fight for Democracy, an examination of our nation's history of voting and voter suppression, the initiative will assemble a team of 50 influential actors, artists, musicians, athletes, and newsmakers to use their platform to educate voters and mobilize participation in the upcoming elections. This program is part of the overarching #AllInForVoting social action campaign launched to coincide with the release of the documentary, directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lisa Cortés, and produced by Garbus, Cortés, Academy Award-winning producer Dan Cogan, and Stacey Abrams.

Each #AllInForVoting State Ambassador, will focus on an assigned state, and will amplify messages and information such as: registration deadlines, how and when to vote, vote early and vote by mail updates, and concerns of voter suppression tactics in the state. Seeking to highlight the importance of accurate, local information and overcome factual misrepresentations, the digital activations will range from online conversations and short-form content to social media posts, sharing vital knowledge about how audiences in each state can vote. In the wake of an unprecedented public health crisis, the initiative's goal is to provide resources to ensure that all Americans are equipped with the information they need to make their voices heard at the ballot box this November without compromising their safety.

To date, the following #AllInForVoting State Ambassadors have signed on, with more soon to be confirmed:

Sheryl Underwood (Arkansas)

Bowen Yang (Colorado)

Seth MacFarlane (Connecticut)

Aubrey Plaza (Delaware)

Rajon Rondo (Florida)

Offset (Georgia)

Kaitlyn Farrington (Idaho)

AnnaSophia Robb (Illinois)

Patton Oswalt (Iowa)

Melissa Etheridge (Kansas)

Ashley Judd (Kentucky)

Patrick Dempsey (Maine)

Elizabeth Banks (Massachusetts)

Lindsey Vonn (Minnesota)

Don Cheadle (Missouri)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Montana)

Gabrielle Union (Nebraska)

Lisa Rinna (Oregon)

Billy Porter (Pennsylvania)

Viola Davis (Rhode Island)

Janelle Monáe (South Carolina)

Connie Britton (Tennessee)

Katie Couric (Virginia)

Zach LaVine (Washington)

Bradley Whitford (Wisconsin)

Taraji P. Henson (Washington, D.C.)

Travis Rice (Wyoming)

ALL IN: The Fight for Democracy

The filmmakers—with support from foundations, private funders, and Amazon Studios—launched #AllInForVoting, a non-partisan social impact campaign aimed at educating and registering first-time voters, mobilizing communities to turn out to vote, and training citizens to know their rights and report voter suppression. The campaign is in partnership with Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action and other leading civic engagement organizations including: Advancement Project, Alliance for Youth Action, ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, All Voting Is Local, Black Voters Matter, Campus Voter Project, Community Change, Election Protection, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, HeadCount, Indivisible, Jewish Women International, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, LUCHA, Movement Voter Project, National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), People for the American Way, Rock the Vote, Southern Poverty Law Center, Voto Latino Foundation, and When We All Vote. Users are encourage to join the movement by posting with #AllInForVoting on social media. Information on activations and programming can be found at AllInForVoting.com.

In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, All In: The Fight for Democracy examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know are threats to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.

All In: The Fight for Democracy will open in select theaters on September 9 and will launch globally on Prime Video on September 18, just ahead of National Voter Registration Day.