Join our team on a guided video-tour through a Fulfillment Center
The wellbeing of our employees and guests is of paramount importance to us. While in-person tours of our Fulfillment Centers are paused at the moment, our FC Tours team is bringing the tour to you! Let us show you what happens behind the scenes when you shop on Amazon. Start your video tour now.
on September 09, 2020
Ever wonder how that product in your online shopping cart gets from Amazon to your door? Find out by watching the above video (don't forget to turn on the captions) and catch some highlights below.
Photo of shelving units in the Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center.
Photo By GRAMAFILM
Photo of SLAM, which stands for scan, label, apply, and manifest. Where parcels arrive after packing to be labeled for delivery.
Photo By GRAMAFILM
An Amazon package rolling along on a conveyor belt. On its way to being prepared for delivery.
Photo By GRAMAFILM
Birds-eye view of packages in black totes rolling along on conveyor belts. On the way to being stowed on a shelf.
Photo By GRAMAFILM