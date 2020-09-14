Amazon will be hiring for 100,000 new, regular full- and part-time jobs in our operations network as we expand our footprint to better serve customers in communities where they live.

We're also opening 100 new operations buildings this month across fulfillment centers, delivery stations, sortation centers, and other sites. Many of the new jobs are at the company's newest state-of-the-art buildings.

The roles offer a starting wage of at least $15 per hour. In select cities, Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses up to $1,000. On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include health, vision and dental insurance from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

Hiring for the new roles is already underway. Interested candidates can learn more and apply.