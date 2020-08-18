Today, we're excited to announce that we've unveiled plans to continue investing and to create 3,500 new tech and corporate jobs across six cities in the United States by expanding our Tech Hubs in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York (Manhattan), Phoenix, and San Diego. These expansions represent an investment of more than $1.4 billion and will host teams supporting businesses across Amazon.

"People from all walks of life come to Amazon to develop their careers–from recent graduates looking for a place to turn their ideas into high-impact products, to veterans accessing new jobs in cloud computing thanks to our upskilling programs," said Beth Galetti, senior vice president, human resources at Amazon. "These 3,500 new jobs will be in cities across the country with strong and diverse talent pools. We look forward to helping these communities grow their emerging tech workforce."

Teams in these cities will support various businesses across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech, and Amazon Fresh, among others. We expect to hire for a variety of roles, from cloud infrastructure architects and software engineers to data scientists, product managers, and user experience designers.

Amazon's Tech Hub and corporate office expansions

Dallas, Texas

Amazon will expand the existing Dallas Tech Hub at its Galleria location in North Dallas, adding more than 100,000 square feet of space and 600 tech and corporate roles. Currently, Amazon employs 43,000 workers across the state of Texas. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $16 billion in the state.

Denver, Colorado

Our Denver Tech Hub will grow by an additional 100 jobs with the addition of 20,000 square feet of new office space. The roles will join the existing 10,500 Amazon employees working in Colorado. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $2.8 billion in the state of Colorado.

Detroit, Michigan

The acquisition of more than 25,000 square feet of office space in Detroit will provide space for an additional 100 jobs. Amazon has invested more than $2.5 billion in the state of Michigan since 2010 and employs more than 13,000 workers across the state.

Manhattan, New York

In Manhattan, Amazon plans to create 2,000 new jobs and has acquired the Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue building, where we plan to open a new 630,000-square-foot office. Amazon has invested more than $7 billion in the state of New York since 2010 and currently employs 24,000 workers across the state.

Phoenix, Arizona

Our 90,000-square-foot Phoenix Tech Hub expansion at 100 Mill will bring more than 500 jobs to the community. Amazon has invested more than $11 billion in Arizona since 2010 and directly employs more than 17,000 people across the state.

San Diego, California

In San Diego, an addition of more than 40,000 square feet will allow for the creation of 200 new jobs. These new roles will join the 90,000 Amazon employees already working across the state of California. Amazon has invested more than $50 billion in California over the last 10 years.

Since 2010, Amazon has directly created more than 602,000 jobs in the U.S, and invested more than $350 billion across more than 40 states, including infrastructure and compensations. We estimate that Amazon's direct investments have contributed an additional $315 billion to the U.S economy over the last decade and supported more than 780,000 jobs in industries like construction, logistics, and professional services on top of our direct hires.

With more than 876,000 employees worldwide, Amazon has been recognized on LinkedIn's Top Companies list and considered one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune. Amazon also received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index. On top of highly competitive salaries and full benefits from day one, Amazon offers a wide range of programs to equip employees with the skills for new, in-demand jobs.

Some of Amazon's skill-building programs include paid cloud computing apprenticeships, Amazon Technical Academy, and the innovative Career Choice initiative, which prepays 95 percent of the cost of tuition to pursue continuing education courses in in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. All of these programs are part of Upskilling 2025, a $700 million commitment by Amazon to support all employees looking to move into higher-skill, better-paying roles.

To apply for a job at Amazon, visit www.amazon.jobs.