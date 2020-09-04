Last February, we announced our plans to create 15,000 jobs in Bellevue—a growing, business-friendly community with great amenities, a high quality of life, and a fantastic talent pool. We have made good progress in hiring a talented staff in this location.

Today, we are excited to announce that we plan to add 10,000 more jobs in Bellevue in the next few years.

To accommodate these new roles in the city, we’ve secured an additional two million square feet of office space in downtown Bellevue by leasing new, iconic, and sustainable properties from Vulcan: 555 Tower and West Main. Already under development, these projects will provide our teams with state-of-the-art office space, and the community with new amenities – such as public parks and retail space – to help fulfill the city’s vision of a thriving, connected, and pedestrian-friendly business district. Both sites are walking distance from the future Bellevue Downtown Station, scheduled to open in 2023 as part of Sound Transit’s East Link extension.

Additionally, in the coming weeks, we will begin the process of developing the second phase of our Bellevue 600 project. Designed by the Seattle-based firm NBBJ, this 27-story office tower will also create new retail amenities and additional green space open to the community. As part of our commitment to sustainability, we are targeting at least LEED Gold certification for this project, which we expect to complete by 2025.

As we continue to invest in Bellevue, we are committed to being a good neighbor and are growing our ongoing support for the local community. Amazon is giving a $1 million grant to the City of Bellevue’s Human Services Fund to support health and human service providers helping local families in need. These flexible resources will also support communities that are being disproportionally impacted by COVID-19. The city will distribute these funds to more than 40 entities across the Eastside. This grant adds to our existing work with Bellevue Lifespring to provide credits for groceries, health goods, and personal care items to families in the Bellevue School District during this pandemic.

"Amazon’s continued investment in Bellevue, including today’s announcement of adding 10,000 well-paying jobs as well as a $1 million grant to the Humans Services Fund, is a major win for our community and region," said Mayor Lynne Robinson. "I want to thank the company for their generous support of critical services during this time of economic recovery. The city looks forward to expanding our partnership with Amazon and creating new opportunities for all Bellevue residents."

"The Puget Sound Region has been Amazon’s headquarters for more than two decades and we’re thrilled that they are continuing to invest and create jobs in the region," said Brian McGowan, CEO of Greater Seattle Partners. "This expansion in Bellevue is demonstrative not only of the high caliber of talent that can be found throughout the Puget Sound, but also that we are open and ready for business."

We look forward to bringing more jobs to Bellevue—contributing to a regional growth strategy that can create opportunities for people across the Puget Sound.