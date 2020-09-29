Amazon is looking for five artists from across the Pacific Northwest to join its Artist in Residence (AiR) program in 2021—hosting an artist in its new Bellevue campus for the first time.

Each selected artist will receive a $15,000 grant in addition to studio space for 10 weeks in the newly remodeled, 400-square-foot Seattle Doppler Expressions Studio or the 800-square-foot Bellevue Expressions Studio, a brand new studio space opening in July 2021.

Now through October 16, 2020, interested artists can apply through Amazon’s partner Shunpike, a Seattle-based organization empowering artists in the region. The first residency of the year will begin on March 29, 2021.

“In its fourth year, our residency program has brought in artists from all over the Pacific Northwest who, through their work, have created engaging and inspirational artwork that encourages out of the box thinking,” said Lara Hirschfield, Senior Manager of Program, Office Management for Amazon. “While there are currently fewer employees physically present on our campuses due to COVID-19, we feel it is more important than ever to provide a safe, creative environment for our local artist community. As such, we are thrilled to expand the program this year with our brand-new Expressions Studio in Bellevue.”

Work in progress by Romson Regarde Bustillo, Amazon Artist in Residence

In addition to the grant and studio space, Amazon offers residents the opportunity to exhibit current work at both the Bellevue and Seattle campus, with the ability to contribute a piece once their residency is complete. Artists chosen for previous residencies include sculptor W. Scott Trimble, glass artist Carol Milne, mixed media artist Romson Regarde Bustillo, and multi-disciplinary artist Mandy Greer.

"The dedicated time and space along with the support that I received during my Artist in Residency at Amazon was a great opportunity to explore and create,” said Romson Regarde Bustillo, a 2019 Amazon Artist in Resident. "It allowed for a unique environment to further stretch my art practice and develop ideas that continue to influence what I’m working on now."

The Amazon facilities team is diligently managing the AiR Expressions Studios to ensure the safety of all artists. In addition to following local health authorities’ guidelines, frequent tabletop and art supply cleaning will take place at the artist’s discretion.