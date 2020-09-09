Last year at Amazon, we held our first Career Day, where we hosted more than 17,000 job seekers in six U.S. cities. This year, we’re excited to announce that on September 16, we’ll be taking Career Day 2020 nationwide. Our virtual event will be aimed at supporting all job seekers, regardless of their level of experience, professional field, or background—or whether they are looking for a job at Amazon or another company.

As part of Career Day 2020, we’re giving attendees the chance to learn about the 33,000 Amazon jobs currently available across the U.S., ranging from corporate and tech roles that support Alexa, AWS, Operations Technology, and Prime Video, to leadership roles in Amazon’s logistics network.

We’re mobilizing a team of 1,000 recruiters to provide 20,000 free, one-on-one career coaching sessions in a single day, and we’re creating three hours of mainstage programming that will feature fireside chats, panel discussions, and interviews with leading career advice experts and Amazon executives.

Starting today, participants will also be able to register for interactive code review and hourly warehouse breakout sessions. Those interested can register here.

This year, we are taking the event virtual and opening it to everyone, regardless of their location. The event will give participants the chance to:

Discover new tools to navigate the current job market

Participants can stream the mainstage event, which will be headlined by television host and activist Karamo and former professional football player and NASA astronaut Leland Melvin. They will also hear from recruiting experts and career coaches giving advice on how they can adapt their skills and experiences, build their professional brand, and reimagine their resume in order to improve their chances of landing a job.

Gain access to interactive Amazon career workshops

Attendees will have the opportunity to join smaller breakout sessions for those interested in hourly opportunities at Amazon’s fulfillment centers and physical stores led by staffing specialists, and a live coding review with senior Amazon software development engineers.

Learn about the thousands of open roles at Amazon

Registrants will be able to apply for a wide range of roles at Amazon, and learn about Amazon’s industry leading employee benefits—including comprehensive health care from day one, 401(k) matching, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, and access to the Upskilling 2025 program. Career Day will also offer a panel moderated by Miranda Lewis, senior program manager, Amazon in the community on working at Amazon. The panel will feature Kara Hurst, vice president worldwide sustainability, David Bozeman, vice president Amazon transportation services and Cherris Armour, director of Amazon worldwide operations, who will discuss their roles and share their insights about Amazon’s culture.