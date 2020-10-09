Sneak peek: Deshaun Watson stars in the new Amazon Web Services ad

One thing that I would love to see for Next Gen Stats is something that would help me, and probably a lot of quarterbacks. I'd like to see when safeties are disguising. Specifically, how often they disguise. I know you can kind of [feel] that; but if you have a percentage, it creates that un-wasted time that you go with in watching a film. You can do your own percentage, but you're looking at [many] other things.



So if a safety is rolling down a lot of the times, and they're doing a spin-blitz team, how often are they doing that? Is it 80% of the time? Is it 20% of the time? Now I know the percentage going into a game. Once I see this, it's very high, so I know [I need to] throw high and protect different blitzes coming from that; but if it's 80%, I know this is the exact look it goes. So we still have that feel. But if we have the percentage behind it with Next Gen Stats, I think that it would just speed up the information and processing for me and, I think, for other quarterbacks also.

