The Wall Street Journal recently launched Talk2020, a web-based tool that allows users to easily search a database of transcripts to find out what the 2020 presidential candidates have said about specific topics, simply by asking plain-language questions. Users can also browse by candidate or issue.

Talk2020 leverages Amazon Kendra from Amazon Web Services (AWS), a highly accurate and easy-to-use enterprise search service that's powered by machine learning. Kendra delivers powerful natural language search capabilities to websites and applications so end users can more easily find the information they need within vast amounts of content. Talk2020 connects users with thousands of transcripts of speeches and media appearances that were made available through Dow Jones's Factiva, a research platform that accesses global news sources and data and is updated with new information as it's available.

"The Wall Street Journal Talk 2020 tool seamlessly incorporates natural language search and Amazon Kendra makes it easy to keep data feeds updated," said Ramin Beheshti, Group Chief Product and Technology Offer for Dow Jones. "Talk2020 users can get the information they need to make important voting decisions by asking plain-language questions in order to find out what the presidential candidates have said on a wide range of issues and topics including: the economy, healthcare and COVID-19. We are glad to be able to provide this free service to anyone who wants to use it."

Try out the tool and get answers to your questions.