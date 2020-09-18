For the past decade, Amazon has been pushing to automate office work under a program now known as Hands off the Wheel. The purpose was not to eliminate jobs but to automate tasks so that the company could reassign people to build new products—to do more with the people on staff, rather than doing the same with fewer people. The strategy appears to have paid off helping Amazon operating nimbly. As companies look at how to integrate increasingly powerful AI capabilities into their businesses, they’d do well to consider this example according to Alex Kantrowitz.

