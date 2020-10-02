Parties are on pause and trick-or-treating is in question, but not all is lost for Halloween in 2020. If you’re looking for ways to get in the holiday spirit from home, Prime Video has your back. We’ve packed the service with enough Halloween content to help you enjoy a physically-distanced Halloween the way the holiday is meant to be celebrated—all month long.

Check out the list below to find Halloween movies you can access at no additional cost with your Prime membership—we even threw in some spine-chilling TV series for good measure.

New Amazon Originals

October marks the launch of “Welcome to The Blumhouse." Four of the program's eight genre movies will be available to stream this month. Two additional Amazon Originals will be also be available in October, including Bug Diaries Halloween Special and the horror comedy series, Truth Seekers.

Family friendly

Trying to entertain little ones at home this Halloween? You can steer clear of scary content and stay in the holiday spirit with kid-friendly movies on Prime Video like "Room on the Broom" and "Labyrinth."



Horror + thriller

If you'd prefer to kick the fear level up a few—or many—notches, movies like "The Cabin in the Woods" and "Paranormal Activity 3" could fit the bill. Here are some of the top horror and thriller movies to watch on Prime Video this month.

Super natural

With favorites like "Resident Evil," "Silent Hill," and "Fright Night," fans of the super natural genre will have a solid selection of festive flicks to watch on Prime Video in October. Peruse this list for otherworldly options to watch during this year's Halloween movie binge.

From IMDb TV

Need more options? Check out these thrillers from IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service.