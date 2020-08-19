BNC 24/7 is now streaming on Amazon's news app—available on Amazon Fire TV streaming media players, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and soundbars, and compatible Fire Tablets.

The Black News Channel, BNC 24/7, was first created in February 2020 and is the only U.S.-based culturally-specific news network that reflects the Black community's diverse viewpoints. The service continues to gain momentum as it expands the reach of its dynamic and informative programming to a broader audience.

"The Black community is yearning for news and information that focuses on their stories and their perspectives," said BNC President and CEO, Princell Hair. "We are excited to collaborate with Amazon to meet the needs of the Black community with a reliable and trusted source like the Black News Channel."

"We’re continually expanding the news channels available on the Amazon news app, which currently includes a variety of top content providers available for free. We’re very excited to announce the newest addition, Black News Channel,” said Sandeep Gupta, vice president of Amazon Fire TV. "This service seeks to provide valued, diverse perspectives on a broad set of issues, and we hope that our Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers will appreciate having this content available in Amazon’s news app."

Amazon's news app is a free and customizable news experience that makes it easy for cord cutters to watch live and on demand news from multiple providers in a single destination for free. No log in or subscription is required. Live and on demand news is available from top providers such as ABC News Live, CBS News, Reuters, HuffPost, Entertainment Weekly, and more. Learn more..

To watch BNC on Amazon's news app, click on the "News" icon on the home page of your device and navigate to the BNC livestream. You can add BNC to your preferred list of providers in the "preferences" section of the app.

You can also start streaming the news by saying, "Alexa, play the news" or go directly to the BNC livestream by saying "Alexa, play news from BNC" into the Alexa Voice Remote or hands-free with a paired Echo device or Fire TV Cube.

