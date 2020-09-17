Share and discover new Alexa Routines
Customers in the U.S. can now turn their Alexa Routines in shareable URL links.
on September 17, 2020
Alexa Routines are designed to make customers' days easier and more productive, taking a bunch of things you can do with Alexa and bundling them together seamlessly. For example, if every morning you turn off your alarm, turn on a light, ask about the weather, and then check your calendar, you can create a single Routine that does all of that automatically, without you needing to think about it. Customers have been able to set up their own custom Routines, or select from Featured Routines in the Alexa app—and now, we're making it easy to share Routines with friends and family. Starting today in the U.S., Alexa has the ability to turn Routines into shareable URL links—so customers can share the Routines they use with others.
"Routines are hugely popular among Alexa customers, and now it’s super easy to share your most useful Routines with others," said Toni Reid, VP, Alexa. "So if you have a Routine that reminds you to stretch, and plays relaxing music every afternoon, you can share that with your friends. I’m excited for customers to try this feature and hope this makes their Alexa experience even better."
To share a Routine, go to Routines in the Alexa app, select the Routine you want to share, then click share to choose if you’d like to send the Routine by text, email, or social media.
To set up a Routine you have been sent, click the shared URL link on your mobile device and follow the on-screen instructions in your Alexa app. Look for options in yellow text, which shows optional fields to complete setup, such as selecting the smart light you want to turn on in the Routine.
To mark the launch of shared Routines, here are eight Routines our team recommends for customers. If you’re on your mobile device, click “Enable This Routine” to set up the recommended Routine. If you’re on your desktop, hold your phone’s camera up to the QR code of the Routine you want to set up.
Family RoutineFamily Routine from celebrity couple Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker can help keep busy families motivated each school day morning, filled with dance breaks and encouragement.
Fitness day RoutineAlexa will walk customers through a full day of tips and reminders as well as a mid-day workout, all from personal trainer Gunnar Peterson.
Headspace RoutineHeadspace Routine helps make space to get the most out of your guided meditation. Just say, "Alexa, get some Headspace" and Alexa will dim your smart lights to 25%, set your devices to "Do Not Disturb" mode, and open the Headspace skill right where you last left off.
NPR RoutineThis Routine can help you jump start your day. When you dismiss your alarm, Alexa will tell you the date, current time, weather, and then the news from NPR.
History Channel RoutineThe History Channel Routine can inform you on this day in news with This Day in History with A&E. Just say, “Alexa, good morning” and Alexa will tell you today’s weather and a fact on this day in history.
iHeartRadio RoutineThis Routine can start your morning with Stuff You Should Know. When you dismiss your alarm, Alexa will turn on your smart lights, start your compatible smart coffee maker (don’t worry if you don’t have these—the Routine will still work without them), and then start Josh and Chuck’s Stuff You Should Know podcast.
Focus Time RoutineThis Routine can help you keep a study or work session on track by playing 30 minutes of classical music.
Screen Time RoutineScreen Time Routine helps you track an hour of screen time before encouraging you to be active.
Learn more about and discover other shared Routines.