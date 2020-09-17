Share and discover new Alexa Routines

Alexa Routines are designed to make customers' days easier and more productive, taking a bunch of things you can do with Alexa and bundling them together seamlessly. For example, if every morning you turn off your alarm, turn on a light, ask about the weather, and then check your calendar, you can create a single Routine that does all of that automatically, without you needing to think about it. Customers have been able to set up their own custom Routines, or select from Featured Routines in the Alexa app—and now, we're making it easy to share Routines with friends and family. Starting today in the U.S., Alexa has the ability to turn Routines into shareable URL links—so customers can share the Routines they use with others."Routines are hugely popular among Alexa customers, and now it’s super easy to share your most useful Routines with others," said Toni Reid, VP, Alexa. "So if you have a Routine that reminds you to stretch, and plays relaxing music every afternoon, you can share that with your friends. I’m excited for customers to try this feature and hope this makes their Alexa experience even better."To share a Routine, go to Routines in the Alexa app, select the Routine you want to share, then click share to choose if you’d like to send the Routine by text, email, or social media.To set up a Routine you have been sent, click the shared URL link on your mobile device and follow the on-screen instructions in your Alexa app. Look for options in yellow text, which shows optional fields to complete setup, such as selecting the smart light you want to turn on in the Routine.To mark the launch of shared Routines, here are eight Routines our team recommends for customers. If you’re on your mobile device, click “Enable This Routine” to set up the recommended Routine. If you’re on your desktop, hold your phone’s camera up to the QR code of the Routine you want to set up.