Since the launch of Amazon FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited, over 20 million parents have trusted Amazon to give them the parental controls they need to provide a safe place for their children to enjoy the premium books, games, shows, and movies that kids love. Today, we’re announcing a change in the names of these services—Amazon FreeTime and Amazon FreeTime Unlimited are becoming Amazon Kids and Amazon Kids+. You’ll see this change roll out over the coming months.

The new names reflect our continued commitment to invest in and expand kids’ experiences, including bringing fun, educational content to kids and providing parental controls that give families peace of mind. Amazon Kids+ already offers more than 20,000 books, movies, Audible books, games, and Spanish-language content designed just for kids. Today, we’re bringing even more content and features we hope families will love.

New home screen experience

Amazon Kids now offers more flexibility to customize the Amazon Fire tablet software experience, so it can grow with your child. The new home screen theme, recommended for kids eight and up, looks and feels more like a "grown-up" tablet. The new theme will begin rolling out in the coming weeks, and parents will be able to select it in profile settings under the “Adjust Age Filters and Themes” section in Amazon Parent Dashboard.

A preview of the the new Amazon Fire tablet theme option for kids.

Announcements

If you have an Alexa device in your home, your child will now be able to use their Fire tablet to broadcast a message in their voice to everyone in the home. Once enabled, just tap on the "Announce" icon on the home screen of your child’s tablet to get started (parental consent is required). Announcements will begin rolling out in the coming weeks.

More videos and music

Now kids can enjoy hundreds of new video titles hand-selected for ages six to 12, including gaming playthrough videos and PG and live-action titles from popular brands and characters like Angry Birds, LEGO, Transformers, Barbie, Carmen Sandiego, and more. We’ve also added easy access to music stations from iHeartRadio Family directly on the Amazon Kids home screen of your child’s Fire tablet.

Amazon Kids is completely free to parents, and Amazon Kids+ subscriptions start at $2.99 per month for Prime members and $4.99 per month for customers who are not yet Prime members. Customers can use the same Amazon Kids+ subscription across any compatible device to access even more kid-friendly content, including Fire tablets, Fire TV, Kindle, Echo, iOS, Chrome OS, and Android devices. This includes age-appropriate books, Audible books, videos, educational apps, games, and skills. The content experience will vary based on device. Visit Amazon Kids+ for more information.