A few weeks ago, at our annual Amazon Devices and Services event, we announced Amazon Luna, our new cloud gaming service that lets customers play great games on the devices they already own. The team has been hard at work building Luna and while we were excited to unveil the new service, we’ve been overwhelmed by the response. We’ve received hundreds of thousands of requests for early access, and starting today, we will begin granting invitations to a small set of customers in the U.S. to join us and help shape the future of gaming on Luna.

We are just getting started and need streamers and players of all kinds—core, casual, and first-time gamers—to provide feedback. We want to hear what customers like, what they don’t like, and what they want to see us build. If we’re doing something great, tell us. If we’re missing the bar, we want to know that too. We can’t wait to hear what you think.

Early access gamers will have access to:



Amazon Luna—Where gamers go to play across Fire TV, PC, Mac, and on web apps for iPhone and iPad, with Android coming soon.

The Luna+ Game Channel—For $5.99/month during early access, customers can play 50 games to start, with more added over time.

The Ubisoft Channel, coming soon—Includes new and favorite titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with a growing catalog throughout early access. Stay tuned for more news.

The Luna Controller—Early access participants can play using any Bluetooth gaming controller that works with their devices. Participants may also purchase the Luna Controller for $49.99, and take advantage of Cloud Direct technology for lower latency gaming and use Alexa for easy voice control.

We are starting with a small set of first customers on the service and we’ll continue to invite more players to join us over the coming months. We appreciate your patience.

To those who join us during early access, we hope you play and engage regularly on Amazon Luna. We will continue to add great games, channels, and features to ensure there is something for everyone to play. We will have more to share in the future, so stay tuned and have fun.

Learn more or request an invitation to Luna and join the conversation on Twitter @AmazonLuna.