"Alexa, trick or treat?"

The best part of Halloween isn’t just the treats—it’s also the tricks. With the help of Alexa and an Amazon Device, you can play hilarious pranks on your entire household. Here are a few ideas:Parents, this one is for you. Let your kiddos know that Alexa will give them today’s chore. Using the Alexa App,to have Alexa announce at a certain time that it’s time to take out the trash or clean their room but with a twist—in their Halloween costume. Have your phone ready to capture some hilarious footage.Want to get your family in the Halloween spirit? What better way to do so than with a festive wake-up call? Sneak into your family's rooms when they’re not looking and ask Alexa to play thea minute before their alarm typically goes off.This is a great prank (and way to past the time) for kiddos and ghost lovers alike. Secretly,for when you know the entire family will be gathering in the kitchen or living room. Have the reminder say “don’t forget, there may be a ghost hiding in the house, use the ghost detector.” Not only is this a great prank, it’s also a fun opportunity to try out the—which helps you detect and capture ghosts.