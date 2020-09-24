We’ve built Alexa and Echo devices with multiple layers of privacy. From microphone and camera controls to the ability to view and delete voice recordings, customers have transparency and control over their Alexa experience. Today, we’re excited to introduce additional privacy controls and easier ways to learn about Alexa and privacy.

Automatically delete your voice recordings

You can now choose whether or not to save your voice recordings. If you choose not to save your voice recordings, they will be automatically deleted after Alexa processes your request. All previously saved recordings will also be deleted. You will still be able to review the transcripts of your Alexa requests for 30 days before we begin automatically deleting them. If you would like to delete your transcripts before 30 days, you can always do so in the Alexa app or online.

You can turn on this setting by going into the Alexa app > More Menu > Settings > Alexa Privacy > Manage Your Alexa Data, or by visiting Alexa Privacy Settings online.

You can still delete voice recordings one by one, by date range, by Alexa-enabled device, all at once, or choose to automatically delete your voice recordings on an ongoing three- or 18-month basis. By choosing to save your voice recordings, you have access to more personalized features, Alexa can better understand requests, and we can continue to improve the service. With these options, you can choose the control that is right for you.

More control by simply asking Alexa

We strive to make privacy controls incredibly easy to use. This is why we introduced privacy voice controls last year including, “Alexa, delete what I just said” and “Alexa, delete everything I said today.” Customers have used these features millions of times, and we are now introducing more ways to manage your privacy experience by simply asking Alexa the following.

“Alexa, delete everything I’ve said.” If you would like to delete all the previously saved voice recordings associated with your account, you can simply say, “Alexa, delete everything I’ve said.”

“Alexa, how do I review my privacy settings?” When you ask, “Alexa, how do I review my privacy settings?” Alexa will send you a direct link in the Alexa app to your Alexa Privacy Settings

Have a question about privacy? Alexa can help: Alexa can now answer more of your privacy questions like: "How do I manage my data?" and "How does my data improve Alexa?"

How we remind you of your privacy options

Knowing how your privacy is protected and the controls you have should be easy—we work hard to make it that way. With the Alexa Privacy Hub, you can learn more about your Alexa experience and the privacy controls you have, and can access how-to guides, like this one which provides easy-to-follow instructions on how to see, hear, and delete your Alexa voice recordings. We always look for ways to improve and add more content to the Hub so you have the most helpful privacy information in one place.

At times, we could all use a reminder to review our settings and better understand what’s new. Before the end of the year, all Alexa customers will receive an email outlining available privacy settings and features. It will highlight important privacy information, new tools and features, and additions to the Alexa Privacy Hub. Moving forward, we will send this email proactively and periodically. We hope this reminder gives added peace of mind and helps you make informed decisions on what works best for you when it comes to managing your Alexa experience.