As an award-winning marketer, Ukonwa Ojo has a two-decade track record as a builder of top global brands. Her wide-ranging experience will help Amazon connect customers to the Prime Video brand and market our content in innovative ways to develop an even stronger emotional connection with our audiences. Ojo will report to Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Ojo comes to Amazon from M∙A∙C Cosmetics, where she served as CMO, responsible for championing M∙A∙C’s brand positioning and increasing its presence and appeal to a global consumer in growing markets around the world. She helped drive customer engagement strategies and delivered breakthrough product innovation in order to maximize consumer connection to the iconic brand.

Before joining M∙A∙C, she was CMO, consumer beauty at Coty, where she oversaw brand development strategy, advertising, innovation, social/digital, and other areas including collaboration with some of the biggest names in the entertainment business. She also held brand and general management roles at Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser PLC, and General Mills Corporation.

Over the course of her career, Ojo has been recognized with over 50 awards and honors for driving outstanding market-leading results and delivering creative campaigns and innovations that motivate people to act. Her recognition includes Business Insider’s Most Innovative CMOs, AdAge 50 and A List, Adweek 50, WWD Brand Builder of the Year, WFA Global Marketer of the Year List, Financial Times Upstanding 100 and Black Enterprise’s 25 Women Changing the World. She is also a member of the 2020 Class of Henry Crown Fellows within the Aspen Global Leadership Network at the Aspen Institute.