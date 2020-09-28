AmazonSmile is a way for customers to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop with Amazon.

Shoppers who start at smile.amazon.com will find the same Amazon they know and love, with the added bonus that Amazon will donate a portion of the price of eligible purchases to the charity of your choice.

Signing up is easy!

Here's how to sign up for AmazonSmile

1. Visit smile.amazon.com

2. Sign in with your Amazon.com credentials

3. Choose a charitable organization to receive donations, or search for the charity of your choice

4. Select your charity

4. Start shopping!

5. Add a bookmark for smile.amazon.com to make it even easier to return and start your shopping at AmazonSmile

Turn on AmazonSmile in the Amazon Shopping app

1. Make sure you're signed up for AmazonSmile (use your web browser to visit smile.amazon.com)

2. Download or update to the latest version of the Amazon Shopping app for iOS or Android

3. Open the app and find “Settings” in the main menu (☰)

4. Tap on “AmazonSmile” and follow the on-screen instructions to turn on AmazonSmile in the app.

How to register and receive donations for your 501(c)(3) charitable organization*

1. Visit org.amazon.com/signout

2. Click the yellow “Register Now” button

3. Search for your organization by name or EIN

4. Click the yellow “Register” button next to your organization’s name

5. Follow the instructions to complete registration

*In order to register and receive donations, you must be an official representative of an eligible organization and meet eligibility requirements.